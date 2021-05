Abortion providers in Lubbock, Texas now risk being prosecuted for carrying out their work, after voters in the city backed a move to make their area a “sanctuary city for the unborn”.The ballot, which saw people vote to back the abortion ban 62 per cent to 38 per cent, seeks to outlaw abortion in the city limits – allowing residents to sue abortion providers.But abortion providers have already declared they will not be following the ordinance – which does not change the legal precedent set by Supreme Court case Roe v Wade, but instead relies on private citizens bringing lawsuits...