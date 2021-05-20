newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Teams Up With talentReef to Combat Labor Shortage

By Boston’s Pizza Restaurant, Sports Bar
franchising.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing franchise takes proactive approach to the nationwide trend. The partnership with talentReef will allow Boston’s owners to integrate their local job boards, including Indeed and LinkedIn, with the platform. This consolidation will assist each restaurant in helping to manage postings and track applicants - keeping them all in one place. As a way of adding additional value to the platform, the franchisor will be funding this project in full, continuing to focus on their commitment to become a world class franchise restaurant support system.

www.franchising.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Food Drink#Linkedin#Human Resources#Restaurant#Source Boston#Franchisees#Nationwide#Growing Franchise#Labor#Prospective Employees#Job Boards#Training Sessions#Trend#Success#Proactive Approach#Track Applicants#World Class#Postings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Amomama

Chipotle Is Hiring Thousands of New Employees Nationwide

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of job losses or unemployment. Therefore, Chipotle's recent announcement to hire thousands of new workers is a great help. Chipotle recently announced that it plans to hire 20,000 new team members across the U.S. in preparation for peak season and staffing the estimated 200 new restaurants it expects to open this year.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

Boston’s Pizza comes to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar, a casual dining brand with over 20 location nationwide, plans to open a location in the Four Sheraton Hotel at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Monday, May 17. Boston's aims to provide an energetic atmosphere and a casual family friendly...
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

McDonald’s is raising wages at company-owned restaurants across the country

McDonald’s USA announced Thursday that it will be raising hourly wages at its company-owned restaurants by an average of 10%. The move will impact more than 36,500 employees who over the next several months, based on a restaurant’s location, will see the entry level range for crew shift to at least $11-$17 an hour. The starting range for shift managers will increase to at least $15-$20 an hour.
Georgia Statewhatnowatlanta.com

Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant to Open Near Georgia Tech Campus

It appears a new sports bar is headed to Georgia Tech. Waves Sports Bar and Restaurant has filed for permits at 840 Marietta Street, on the corner of Marietta and Northside Drive, just off the Georgia Tech campus. The space is the former home of the Charlotte-based Amelie’s French Bakery...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Pig Floyd’s founder teams up with deli owner for new pizza concept in Mills 50 district

A pair of local business owners are teaming up to launch a new pizzeria concept in the Mills 50 District. Thomas Ward, founder of Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa, and Al Palo, owner of Stasio's Italian Deli & Market, are partnering up to launch Pigzza in the fall. The new eatery's location at 1050 N. Mills Ave. is right down the street from a Pig Floyd's restaurant, and Ward told Orlando Business Journal he had wanted to bring unique flavors to the local pizza scene.
Restaurantskfgo.com

McDonald’s-owned U.S. restaurants boost pay to lure new workers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp announced on Thursday a 10% average hourly pay raise at the nearly 660 U.S. restaurants it operates, joining the industry’s scramble to lure workers back into kitchens and dining rooms as pandemic restrictions ease. The wage increases do not apply to employees at the...
Ocean City, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean City Restaurant Employs Robot Server to Combat Staffing Shortage

An Ocean City restaurant is trying a novel approach to the worker shortage this summer: a robot server named “Little Peanut.”. The Island Grill in Ocean City is trying out the robot to help serve customers and bus tables. Island Grill owner, Andrew Yoa, told News 12 New Jersey, “Once we realized that we may not have any servers this summer, we were like, ‘Well we may need to look into this a little more.’”
RestaurantsFox News

Restaurant owner warns of automation in kitchens amid labor shortage

A California-based chef and restaurateur warns of possible major changes to the dining industry amid a shortage of affordable labor. According to Andrew Gruel, founder and CEO of Slapfish seafood, if the lack of workers continues then restaurant owners will have no choice but to find other ways to operate their businesses.