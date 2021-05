It could be that the pandemic that made so many people sick could have a healthy side effect on American politics. Here’s what we know. For obvious reasons, COVID drove people out of big cities. The very people who were the most willing to accept public health advice to socially distance were living in the most dense urban areas. And, given the way we’ve sorted ourselves on the landscape, they were also very likely to be deeply liberal Democrats. In addition, many held jobs that allowed them to work from anywhere and they were affluent with the means to move.