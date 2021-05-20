11800 Heather Landing Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23831

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCome check out this custom and beautiful home in the Arbor Landing Subdivision. This home has many Amenities. There is a 1st Floor Master with a door to the first level deck, tray ceiling, bathroom w/shower and jetted tub. This beautiful home is 2928 SF and sits on 1/3 acre. This home includes beautiful landscaped trees and also has an irrigation system and companion meter. There is crown molding throughout the first floor and hardwoods. Family Room features a gas fireplace, wired for surround sound. Kitchen has a breakfast area that opens to a big deck/private backyard. The 2nd floor has a large game/entertainment area with a 2nd fireplace, There are 5 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Stove, microwave, and dishwasher convey with the property. Come check out this beautiful home.

Richmond, VARichmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:. AES Consulting Engineers renewed its lease of 3,921 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico. Buff City Soap leased 2,417 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Midlothian, VARichmondBizSense

New Indian restaurant cooking in former home of Pescados in Midlothian

The former home of a long-running Midlothian seafood restaurant will reopen as an Indian concept. Saheb Indian Bistro plans to open at 13126 Midlothian Turnpike in mid-June. The space was formerly home to Latin-Caribbean seafood joint Pescados, which permanently closed in December after 18 years in business. Saheb owner Shyam...
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons events calendar

1. Putt It Forward 2020 - Imprint Charity Golf Tournament; 2. Amelia Campus - May 16 Service; 3. Breakfast With Tiffany; 4. National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; 5. Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course - May 22, 2021 (RICHMOND);
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on Friday. The company said the theaters are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.
Chesterfield, VAFireEngineering.com

Officials: Smoking in Bed Caused VA Fire That Killed Six

CHESTERFIELD — Fire authorities said Monday that someone smoking in bed was responsible for a major house fire last month in northern Chesterfield that killed six people. The state medical examiner’s office identified the last of the six victims as Linda Carlton, 70, a resident of the home in the 9900 block of Glass Road. The county fire marshal said the early-morning blaze April 16 started in a bed and was related to smoking.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate roundup for 5.7.21

No. 1: Main Street Homes of VA purchased 47.5 acres at 15230 & 15300 Cosby Road in Chesterfield for $7 million from Oasis Sports Complex. Ellen Long with Taylor Long Properties represented the seller. No. 2: ARLS Properties purchased 99,907 square feet at 4715 Nine Mile Road in Henrico for...