11800 Heather Landing Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23831
Come check out this custom and beautiful home in the Arbor Landing Subdivision. This home has many Amenities. There is a 1st Floor Master with a door to the first level deck, tray ceiling, bathroom w/shower and jetted tub. This beautiful home is 2928 SF and sits on 1/3 acre. This home includes beautiful landscaped trees and also has an irrigation system and companion meter. There is crown molding throughout the first floor and hardwoods. Family Room features a gas fireplace, wired for surround sound. Kitchen has a breakfast area that opens to a big deck/private backyard. The 2nd floor has a large game/entertainment area with a 2nd fireplace, There are 5 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Stove, microwave, and dishwasher convey with the property. Come check out this beautiful home.richmond.com