Chesterfield, VA

5800 Swift Fox Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the COSBY HS district! Gorgeous upgraded hardwood floors. Open floor plan & loads of character and charm. This home exudes elegance and class from head to toe. The foyer is bright and open to an office, dining room, kitchen & living room. The kitchen boasts upgraded vintage white cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, huge island, Butler's pantry and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens up to the living room which makes this house great for entertaining! Spacious den w/ a Custom stone fireplace. On the 2nd level you have the Owners Suite with a separate sitting area. Luxury slipper tub with a separate ceramic tile shower, 2 vanities and private toilet The third floor w/ a Private Bedroom, full bath & den.2 CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE!Well established/irrigated low maintenance lawn.Wireless Access Points for fast streaming and great internet access. FoxCreek offers an active lifestyle with wonderful amenities including the Terrace Swim & Racquet Club,an Indoor and Outdoor Pool,Exercise Room,Tennis Courts,Walking Trails and many Play Areas.Located near Shops, Parks, Restaurants, Close to Rt 288 and Powhite Parkway.Great Chesterfield County Schools.

