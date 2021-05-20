Rush Bowls Opens Newest Location in Simsbury

All-Natural and Healthy Fruit Bowls Concept Opens in Simsbury’s Historic District. The Simsbury Rush Bowls will be home to both indoor and outdoor seating, a patio, a sunroom and has plans for 3rd party delivery in the near future. This new location will be the second Rush Bowls that the Stetzelbergs have opened, with their first located on Front St. in downtown Hartford. The couple now looks to continue using their restaurants to support the local community, raising local awareness and making donations in the name of first responders.