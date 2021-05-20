newsbreak-logo
Goose Creek, SC

Public Auctions - Auction - June 10

The Post and Courier
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Title 39, Chapter 20, Section 10 through 50, South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted on Thursday the 10th day of June, 2021 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. All goods will be sold in AS IS condition, all items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. Cash only. Property is Space Shop Self Storage, 208 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek, SC, 29445 Willard, Jill 2034 Boxes, Totes. Montero, Nicole 2061 Totes, Suitcases. Palmer, RaeJay 2159 Furniture, Bedding. Stepp, Krystal 1173 Assorted Furniture, TV. AD# 1939010.

Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Summerville, SCThe Post and Courier

99-acre Downtown Nexton breaks ground on $300M-plus development near Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — A new $300 million-plus, mixed-use development of retail, restaurants, offices, hotels and apartments is now underway in the suburban Charleston area. New Jersey-based Sharbell Development Corp. recently broke ground on the 99-acre Downtown Nexton project between Sigma Drive and Brighton Park Boulevard in the growing Nexton community in Berkeley County.
California StateThe Post and Courier

California firm buying developer of 5,000-acre Nexton near Summerville

The company that's building out a master-planned community in Berkeley County that's as large as the Charleston peninsula is set to come under new ownership. California-based Brookfield Residential announced this week that it is acquiring Newland, the developer of the 5,000-acre mixed-use Nexton neighborhood between Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 176 near Summerville.
Goose Creek, SCcityofgoosecreek.com

Calling all artists! City banner contest announced

The City of Goose Creek is looking for talented, creative artists to design themed banners for our new medians on St. James Avenue that are currently under construction. Designs will be accepted through July 1, 2021, at 5 pm, and the City’s Cultural Arts Commission will choose 11 winning entries to display. In addition to their banner being displayed, each winner will receive $100. All designs will be submitted electronically.
Goose Creek, SCcityofgoosecreek.com

"Food at the Fountain" continues May 13

"Food at the Fountain" - which features a food truck in front of City Hall - continues on Thursday, May 13 with P&S New Jersey Cheesesteaks. The public is invited to come pick up a great lunch at City Hall beginning at 11 a.m. on that day. Questions? Email Allison...