Health

New NHS 222 phone service to offer second opinions

 18 hours ago

Stung by the teething troubles the 111 line suffered immediately after launch, clinical commissioning groups have been quick to provide further support to users. From next Monday, anyone unhappy with the advice they receive from 111 can hangup and dial 222 to have the initial assessment reviewed by another trainee within a target time of four hours.

