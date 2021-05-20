Plurilock Issues Statement Following U.S. Executive Order to Increase Cybersecurity Defenses

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday that placed strict new standards on the cybersecurity of any software sold to the federal government. The move is part of a broad effort to strengthen the United States’ defenses by encouraging private companies to practice better cybersecurity or risk being locked out of federal contracts. But the bigger effect may arise from what could, over time, become akin to a government rating of the security of software products, much the way automobiles get a safety rating or restaurants in New York get a health safety grade.