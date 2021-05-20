Plurilock Issues Statement Following U.S. Executive Order to Increase Cybersecurity Defenses
Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, is pleased to comment on the announcement that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed an executive order on May 12, 2021 to strengthen the country's cybersecurity defenses.