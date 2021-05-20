newsbreak-logo
Renren (RENN) Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of 2020 Annual Report

StreetInsider.com
 18 hours ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company") today announced that it received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 20-F") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 7.3% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 79,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,149,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

KBSF Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

SHISHI, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ("KBS" or the "Company") (KBSF) - Get Report, a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 17, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Several analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $35.85 Average PT from Analysts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CJS Securities

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Plug Power Finalizes Reissued Financial Statements, Files 2020 Annual Report

For Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) investors, the wait is over. The company announced that it has finalized the restatement of its financial reports for 2018 and 2019 as well as quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020; in addition, Plug Power has filed its 2020 annual report. According to the company, there were several areas that it needed to revisit, including (but not limited to) the book value of assets, lease liabilities, and impairment charges of long-lived assets.
Stockspulse2.com

Plug Power (PLUG) Stock: Over 12% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) increased by over 12% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) – a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy – increased by over 12% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Plug Power announcing that the company has completed the restatement of its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020 (the restated periods), and has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the 2020 Annual Report) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

Magic Software Announces Filing Of 2020 Annual Report

Or Yehuda, Israel, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms and IT consulting services, announced today that it has filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company's website (www.magicsoftware.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.
Stocksinvestorideas.com

AI Eye Podcast 555: Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK: $GTCH) (NYSE: $SLB) (NYSE: $NOV)

AI Eye Podcast 555: Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK: $GTCH) (NYSE: $SLB) (NYSE: $NOV) Today's Column - The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence. AI Eye Episode 555: GBT Files Patent for IC Reliability Verification Analysis, and Schlumberger Announces Collaboration with NOV. Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK:GTCH)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s current price.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Critical Review: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation. Volatility & Risk. TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

TAL Education Group Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (the "Company") (TAL) - Get Report, a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the "Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Down 7.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.88. 1,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 824,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23. About...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. UGI also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS. Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

E2open Receives Notification Of Regaining NYSE Compliance

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) , a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that it officially regained compliance with exchange listing requirements. On April 12, 2021, the Division of Corporate Finance...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $187.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $197.62 and last traded at $197.62. Approximately 242,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,618,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.
Stockstwst.com

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is Top 2021 Tech Pick from Needham Analyst Scott Berg

Scott Berg, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, joined Needham & Company, LLC in 2015. Previously, he was Senior Research Analyst at Northland Capital Markets covering enterprise/application software. Prior to Northland, he was Senior Research Analyst with Feltl & Company and Research Analyst/Associate with ThinkEquity, both with a focus on...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) For Violations Of Federal Securities Laws With Expanded Class Period

RADNOR, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - Get Report ("Emergent") on behalf investors who purchased or acquired Emergent common stock between April 24, 2020, and April 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action, captioned Roth v. Emergent BioSolutions Inc., et al., Case No. 1:21-cv-01189-CCB (the " Roth Action"), was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Southern Division). To view a copy of the Roth Action complaint, please click here.