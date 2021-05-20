Renren (RENN) Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of 2020 Annual Report
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company") today announced that it received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Form 20-F") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").www.streetinsider.com