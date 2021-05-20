Benton and Sokoman Stake Claims and Form Strategic Alliance to Explore Newfoundland
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") with the goal of exploring prospective greenfields for gold in Newfoundland. The two companies have staked a new property named the Golden Hope Joint Venture (the "Property" or the "Golden Hope JV") consisting of 3,146 claims covering 786 km2(78,650 hectares) on two major gold-bearing structures in south-central Newfoundland. The alliance will also include a 50-50 Joint Venture on Benton's recently acquired Kepenkeck Gold Property (see Company news release dated May 6, 2021).www.streetinsider.com