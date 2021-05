Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 14, 2021, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) set off with pace as it heaved 6.23% to $2.73. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.57 before settling in for the price of $2.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$3.60.