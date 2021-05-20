newsbreak-logo
IOC president Thomas Bach to arrive in Japan on 12th July

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOverseas official numbers to be drastically reduced. Tokyo under state of emergency due to Covid-19 spike. International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach will not travel to Japan for the Tokyo Games until 11 days before the opening ceremony. The Olympics body's vice president John Coates revealed the timing in...

