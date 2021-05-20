Global Battery Metals Announces Mobilization of Drills at North-West Leinster Project in Ireland

As reported in December 2020 at Carnegie the partners drilled a total of ten holes totaling 2,889.45m to test conductive trends interpreted from a 2017 Airborne EM & Mag Survey of 2081 line km, that included the Carnegie township and a follow-up 2019 Orientation EM & Mag Survey of 379.8 line kilometer flown in the northern part of Carnegie Twp., in addition to a 934.4 line kilometer Gradient Gravity survey flown in 2018. Four holes encountered anomalous zinc and copper mineralization with CG19-01 intersecting 12.0 m of 0.64% zinc mineralization over 12 metres (core length) from 219.0 m to 231.0 m containing 3.0 m of 1.38% zinc from 223.0 m to 226.0 m that required re-assay. Drill hole CG19-09 assayed 0.72% zinc and up to 0.2% copper over 2.75 m from 282.6 m to 285.35 m. Drill-hole CG19-03 encountered up to 20 m of massive to semi-massive sulphide containing anomalous but low-grade zinc.