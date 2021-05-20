Global Battery Metals Announces Mobilization of Drills at North-West Leinster Project in Ireland

newsbreak-logo
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF)(FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML") is pleased to announce that the Company has now mobilized its drilling contractor, Priority Drilling Limited ("Priority") to drill six proposed holes at its North-West Leinster Lithium Project ("NW Leinster Project"), in Ireland.

