After all the hullabaloo and excitement generated by the creation of the Bee and Pollinator Mural downtown, the moment has come to hold an official dedication of the finished product. On Thursday, May 13, 10:30 to 11 a.m., a short but sweet ceremony will wrap up the months-long painting of the mural. Mayor Barbara Volk and City Council members, City staff members, Muralist Matt Willey, Joseph Knight, director of Hands On! Children’s Museum, Bee City USA volunteers, and others who have supported the project will be in attendance. The public is invited. The ceremony will be held at the site in the Azalea Parking lot, on Third Avenue East between Main Street and King Street. The mural has been painted on the exterior wall of Hands On! Children’s Museum, which is visible at this location.