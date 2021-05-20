newsbreak-logo
Toronto, OH

Janet Cope

By Editorials
heraldstaronline.com
 18 hours ago

Janet Marie Cope, age 79 of Toronto passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born November 18, 1941 the daughter of the late John J. and Margaret E. (Feth) McCart. Janet was a member of the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Toronto; was a 1960 graduate of Toronto High School and had retired as a manager at the Bank One Data Center, Toronto.

