All of a sudden Psychonauts 2 popped up on the Xbox Store along with new screenshots, Optimized For Xbox Series X/S confirmation and at one stage, even a pre-load. While many seem to believe that the recent listing could mean the game is on its way, the pre-load has since gone offline. However, users did manage to see that Psychonauts 2 comes in at 27GB. Even though the game files weren’t necessarily complete.