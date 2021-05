Last year, Z-Man Games released Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America. Now, the company is adding on to this version of the hit board game series with Pandemic: Hot Zone – Europe. Once again, there will be a free PDF print-and-play version available on the Z-Man site, or you can purchase it from your favorite game store starting July 9 for an MSRP of $19.99. I enjoyed the North America version and I’m interested to see how different Europe proves to be. However, it’s not just a new map that players are getting. There will be Mutations, you can mix-and-match components with other Pandemic: Hot Zone titles, and even combine the games with the new Hemisphere rules. In a blog post, creator Matt Leacock and Head of Studio Steve Kimball share their thoughts on releasing the game in 2021. Are you excited for a quicker Pandemic game set in Europe?