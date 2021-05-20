newsbreak-logo
Neewer LED Photo Light Box 20"/50cm - $54.99 AC + Free Shipping

By DJ3xclusive
slickdeals.net
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLED Power Adapter (US Plug) (4) Backgrounds (Black, White, Gray, Orange)

slickdeals.net
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Disney Frozen 2 Light N Sparkle Elsa Doll $9.60 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or Orders $25+

Amazon [amazon.com] has the Disney Frozen 2 Light N Sparkle Elsa Doll on sale for $9.59. Shipping is free w/ Amazon Prime or on orders $25+. Target [target.com] has the Disney Frozen 2 Light N Sparkle Elsa Doll on sale for $9.59. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Store pickup is free. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders $35+.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Neewer 5'x7' Chromakey Blue-Green Collapsible Backdrop Kit - $59.80 AC + Free Shipping

Photo Guard via Amazon [amazon.com] has Neewer 5'x7' Chromakey Blue-Green Collapsible Backdrop Kit for $59.80 apply coupon code 54GBS521 at checkout. Shipping is Free. Backdrop Panel Expanded Dimensions: 5x7 feet/150x200 centimeters. Backdrop Panel Folded Dimensions: 2.5x2 feet/ 76x60 centimeters. Backdrop Weight: Approximately 4.4 lbs/2 kilometers. Package Contents:. 1x Blue-Green Collapsible...
Beauty & Fashionhalfoffdeal.com

Boho Layered Necklaces - $24 with FREE Shipping!

Our Orion Necklace is fashioned from gold plating, the necklace features ten little turquoise beads, seven little gold with an evil eye necklace and hamsa symbol. Dress it up or dress it down. Packaged ready for gift giving. Length from shortest strand 16 inches with a 2-inch extender. Made with...
Retailtechbargains.com

TaoTronics 100" Projector Screen w/ Stand $54.99

Amazon has the TaoTronics 100" Projector Screen w/ Stand for a low $54.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "FKZ7NZOL" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $89.99 so you are saving 39% off retail price. Strong and robust frame with stability-enhancing water bags, rigging ropes, and stakes to anchor the freestanding...
Electronicsthekrazycouponlady.com

Free Smart LED Light Bulb on Amazon for Select Accounts

Visit Amazon to see if you’re one of the lucky accounts that can score a $0.99 Sengeled Smart LED Light Bulb that works with Alexa. If you qualify, code ALEXABULB will take off $9 at checkout; limit of one per account. Plus, look for additional coupons on the product page like 15% or 30% off, clip any additional percentage-off or dollar-off coupons (varies by account), and the light bulb will be completely free.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $100, Get an Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Smart Watch with Alexa for $79.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Smart Watch comes with Alexa built-in and you can get one for $79.99 shipped after clipping the 20% off on-page coupon, today only, originally $99.99. Featuring a 1.55-inch AMOLED always-on screen with 50+ watch faces to choose from, 70 built-in sports modes, 5 ATM water-resistance, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation measurement, and a 14-day battery life. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best Garmin Lily Bands 2021

Straight from the source: Garmin Lily Italian Leather or Silicone Band. Some people feel better knowing their replacement band comes right from the company that made the watch regardless of how expensive it is. If you want to stick to bands made by Garmin, you'll have a handful of options. The Italian leather bands are available in White, Black, and Paloma. The silicone bands are available in White, Deep Orchid, and Light Sand.
ElectronicsSeattle Weekly

Lumenology Reviews: Real Portable LED Wireless Motion Light?

Are you uncomfortable knowing that your neighborhood gets extremely dark at night? Are you fed up with the constant flickering of lights despite having called on electricians more than once? If the answer is generally a yes, these are issues that are likely to take consumers by storm. During our hunt for a possible solution, we placed emphasis on features, affordability, and ease of set-up that costs practically nothing. Well, by chance, we discovered a portable motion detector that can easily be hidden, yet manages to illuminate large spaces, whether they be indoors or out. Let’s cut right to the chase, the purpose of this review is to introduce Lumenology.
Books & Literatureslickdeals.net

2021 Entertainment Coupon Book $7 + free shipping

Entertainment.com [entertainment.com] has 2021 Entertainment Coupon Book for $9 - $2 w/ code MISSYOU7 = $7. Shipping is free. In prior years the Entertainment book pricing would slowly fall closer to the middle of the year. The pandemic certainly changed the speed in which these fell in price (so by April of 2020, the book was at $6, but most everything was in lockdown). But in 2019, it was $15 in January, $10.40 in April, and $8 in June.
Apparelverywellhealth.com

The 7 Best Socks for Sweaty Feet of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. First Look. Best Overall: Bombas Women’s Performance Cushioned No Show Sock at bombas.com. "Temperature regulating vents built into the fabric...
Housingccjdigital.com

Optronics' new LED marker clearance lights

Optronics International has introduced a new 1 1/4-inch MCL16 LED Marker/Clearance Light today. Timpte, Inc., will be the first to use the new light on their dry bulk commodity trailers, and Optronics lighting will now come standard across the board on all Timpte trailers, including the 2022 Super Hopper model trailers.
Lifestyletechnabob.com

Make Your Own Rubik’s Cube Inspired Wooden LED Light

Inspired by the classic look of a Rubik’s Cube, Instructables user blueboxes has created a step-by-step guide for building your very own mini light cube, a wood and acrylic cube that glows along all the seams between the smaller cubes. I can already imagine myself staring at it when I can’t fall asleep at night.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Razer LED Ring Light with Customizable Light Spectrum

With customizable light spectrum, Razer LED ring light provides improved illumination for your live streaming based on your demands. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The 12-inch LED ring light delivers a smooth and compact form factor, and it comes with two swappable attachments. The ball head mount works with webcams for streaming on PC, and the phone holder allows it to work with smartphones for streaming on mobile. Meanwhile, it also comes with an adjustable tripod stand for flexible positioning.