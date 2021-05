Telsa's Model 3 famously doesn't come with an instrument cluster at all, but aftermarket companies are here to change that. The original goal for the Tesla Model 3 was to produce an affordable mass-market electric car. Despite this, Tesla used the opportunity to try out a few bold new design features—most notably, entirely eliminating gauges in front of the driver, in lieu of using the main central screen instead. As with any feature gap on an automobile, the aftermarket will always step in to supply what’s missing, and the Model 3’s dashboard is no different.