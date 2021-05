Glaciers have been melting worldwide as a result of higher temperatures from climate change, but just how fast they have been in retreat should be a cause for concern. In the largest-scale study of its kind, an international team of researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse looked at all the world’s 220,000 or so glaciers, excluding the ice sheets on Greenland and in the Antarctic, to see how rapidly glaciers have been losing their mass and thickness in this new century.