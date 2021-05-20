newsbreak-logo
Technology

Why you need a 'lap desk' (and how to pick the best one)

By Jared Newman
PCWorld
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me begin this article with a confession: I wrote most of it from the couch. But thanks to my trusty lap desk, this was more comfortable than it otherwise might have been. By propping my laptop up on an inclined surface, the lap desk helps bring the screen closer to eye level while I’m lounging around, so I don’t have to crane my neck so much. The flat surface also helps keep the laptop well-ventilated, so I can push the laptop to its limits without melting my thighs.

www.pcworld.com
