Why you need a 'lap desk' (and how to pick the best one)

After more than a year of quarantining, social distancing, and staying home, we're slowly returning to normalcy. (Well, the new normal.) One of the activities many people are looking forward to is traveling. According to a survey by Trip Advisor, two-thirds of Americans plan on traveling this summer. Of that group, 74% plan to take a domestic trip and 13% hope to go international. No matter if you're traveling by train, plane, or car, you're going to need luggage to securely carry all of your belongings. Here, you'll find a variety of suitcases, including a garment bag and a duffel bag, to fit your lifestyle and budget.