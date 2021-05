For the past 20 years, Goat has been making its name as a leader in “luxury investment pieces made from the finest cashmere, silk and wool,” boasting fans that range from Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Now it is rebranding. While the company’s offerings and its team – many of whom the label’s founder Jane Lewis says that she has worked with for more than 15 years – will remain the same, Lewis revealed in a number of Instagram posts this month that her London-based label is preparing to become known as Jane. As for what is behind the new brand name? It appears that another – albeit unrelated – company named Goat made Lewis an offer that she could not refuse.