newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court scraps appointment of seven ministers who are not lawmakers

By Editorial
kathmandupost.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the appointment of seven ministers, days after they were administered oath of office and secrecy. All the seven ministers had joined the CPN-UML after quitting the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre). A single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana took a decision,...

kathmandupost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Cabinet Ministers#Government Ministers#Federal Parliament#Prime Ministers#The Supreme Court#The Cpn Uml#Post#Council Of Ministers#The Maoist Centre#Oli Cabinet#Labour Minister#Home Minister#Energy Minister#Industry Minister#Interim Order#Chief Justice#Recommendation#Oaths#Maoist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsRoanoke Times

Letter: Politicalization of the Supreme Court

To pack the Supreme Court the Senate will have to do away with the "filibuster" thus allowing a simple majority to change the composition of the Supreme Court which has consisted of nine judges for the past 150 years. The consequence would result in the complete politicization of the the Supreme Court.
Presidential Electionkdal610.com

Samoa set to appoint first female prime minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fiame Naomi Mataafa is poised to become Samoa’s first female prime minister, after the Pacific nation’s top court on Monday helped break a month-long political impasse that followed a tightly contested April election. Samoa’s Supreme Court on Monday afternoon overruled an attempt by the head of state...
Congress & Courtspledgetimes.com

The Supreme Court and the City of Buenos Aires

We could also call this article The End of the Capital Question. If in our cyclical controversies each generation debates historical issues, in this case the Supreme Court has resolved one with particular eloquence. Because fundamentally it is the outcome of the long constitutional debate on the Capital Question. This capital question, discussed since the Constituent of 1824 and very actively in 1853, and after bloody combats with a solution imposed in 1880 and constitutional recognition in 1994. Curiously, the Federalization of the City in 1880 was carried out by national law and by law established their political and legal submission to the Nation. It could have been reformed by law, but even with a constitutional reform, the oppressive system refuses to disappear.
Congress & CourtsMeadville Tribune

Three Republicans vying to run for state Supreme Court

Three Republicans are in the running to get their party’s nomination to run to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Thomas Saylor. The winner of the Republican primary will presumably face off against Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, who is unopposed in the Democratic Primary. The three competing for the Republican...
Mississippi Statemarijuanamoment.net

Mississippi Lawmakers Float Special Session To Restore Medical Marijuana Following Supreme Court Ruling

Without a special session, the earliest that the Legislature could enact a medical marijuana program would be in January when the 2022 session begins. A special legislative session is being discussed by political leaders in the wake of last week’s explosive ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court striking down both the state’s new medical marijuana program and the entire initiative process where citizens can gather signatures to place issues on the ballot for voters to decide.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

STEVE SEBELIUS: Supreme Court says a tax is a tax

In the end, it wasn’t even a close call. Everybody knows passing a new tax or raising an existing tax in Nevada takes a two-thirds vote in both houses of the Legislature. That’s been the law since voters adopted a constitutional amendment in 1996. But what about a tax that’s...
Congress & CourtsWrcbtv.com

Supreme Court to take up major abortion case next term

The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up Mississippi's appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The announcement is a boost to abortion opponents, who hoped that a newly conservative court, especially after the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, would be more receptive to abortion restrictions.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

High Court to Hear State’s Procedural Complaint in Murder Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from Arizona officials seeking reversal of two habeas corpus wins for defendants in murder cases. By granting review on Monday, the court can elaborate on the rules for challenging state convictions in federal court, as officials argue the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ran afoul of habeas law and high court precedent.
Congress & CourtsAmes Tribune

Iowa Supreme Court: No refunds for wrongly issued tickets

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday unanimously rejected the appeal of a man who said the state should refund a $465 fine he paid for a speeding ticket on the heels of an earlier high court ruling that said commercial vehicle patrol officers could not issue such tickets. The high...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Did the Mississippi Supreme Court just steal the people’s right to vote?

Armed with a technicality, the Mississippi Supreme Court opened fire on medical marijuana. Now both it and the voters’ right to referendum are dead, dead, dead. “Broadly, it’s a crippling blow to the sovereignty of the voters,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law. “Narrowly, it’s difficult to separate the ruling from the subject matter of this initiative. Stated differently, it’s very difficult to imagine this outcome had the challenge been to the voter ID initiative.”
Congress & Courtsdepauliaonline.com

Progressives are calling for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Breyer

Progressives are encouraging Justice Stephen Breyer to resign in hopes that President Joe Biden will appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Breyer, 82, is known for his progressive rulings and opposition to the originalist approach to the Constitution. He politically aligned with Democrats and often agreed with former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Elena Kagan.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Elena Kagan Has Had Enough of Brett Kavanaugh’s Judicial “Scorekeeping”

Last year, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, prohibiting nonunanimous convictions of criminal defendants. Under the Constitution, the court declared, a split jury verdict is “no verdict at all.” On Monday, however, the court walked back this declaration. In Edwards v. Vannoy, the conservative majority held that Ramos does not apply retroactively—that is, to defendants who have already been convicted by split juries. The court then took the extraordinary step of overturning precedent that had allowed retroactive application of new decisions. No party asked the Supreme Court to reverse this precedent; the question was not briefed or argued. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s majority opinion reached out and grabbed it anyway, slamming the courthouse door on convicted defendants seeking the benefit of a new Supreme Court decision.
New York City, NYCourthouse News Service

Election Law

NEW YORK — A federal judge denied the Libertarian and Green parties’ request for a preliminary injunction requiring the New York elections board to reinstate them as recognized parties for the 2022 gubernatorial election. The parties failed to show that the board’s requirement that they win a certain percentage of voters in a national election to qualify for public campaign funding is a violation of their constitutional rights.
Entertainmentfilmneweurope.com

Caretaker Minister of Culture Appointed in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Velislav Minekov, a professor at the National Academy of Art, was appointed the Caretaker Minister of Culture on 12 May 2021. Known as a civic and political activist he was invited by Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev to join his Cabinet, which will rule the country until the next early Parliamentary elections on 11 July 2021.