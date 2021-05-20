Supreme Court scraps appointment of seven ministers who are not lawmakers

We could also call this article The End of the Capital Question. If in our cyclical controversies each generation debates historical issues, in this case the Supreme Court has resolved one with particular eloquence. Because fundamentally it is the outcome of the long constitutional debate on the Capital Question. This capital question, discussed since the Constituent of 1824 and very actively in 1853, and after bloody combats with a solution imposed in 1880 and constitutional recognition in 1994. Curiously, the Federalization of the City in 1880 was carried out by national law and by law established their political and legal submission to the Nation. It could have been reformed by law, but even with a constitutional reform, the oppressive system refuses to disappear.