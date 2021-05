Investors who didn’t do their homework on Beijing’s educational revision plans have been schooled by volatility in Chinese education stocks. Shares of Chinese tutoring companies took a dive after Reuters reported Thursday that China may introduce tough rules in June on the country’s private tutoring sector, which could include banning weekend classes. Shares of New York listed TAL Education dropped 11% on Thursday, while New Oriental Education fell 14% the same day. Shares of TAL and New Oriental have now lost around 40% from their February peaks. Cram schools are popular in China as parents and students strive to get an edge in the increasingly competitive education system.