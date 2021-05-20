newsbreak-logo
Self-medication proving fatal for Covid-19 patients, health experts say

By Editorial
kathmandupost.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had been two weeks since a 56-year-old man from Butwal-3 in Rupandehi district was suffering from common cold, fever and body aches. He consulted a local pharmacy and took medicines for a couple of days but his health did not improve. A couple of days later, he got his...

kathmandupost.com
