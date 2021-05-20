Returning to a year without exhibitions

Thursday, April 29, MCA Art teacher, Deidre Sickles hosted the Spring Art Show. Middle School’s Art show went from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Upper School’s Art show continued on after and ended at 8:00 p.m. Refreshments and candy were served for students, friends, family and faculty to enjoy while they observed all the artwork. Senior Mollianne Martin’s art portfolio was put on display for all to see. Her pieces included self-portraits and clay creations of animals. When asked about how she felt in her last year of Upper School Art, Martin commented, “Being in my last year of high school is both exciting and sad. It is exciting because I am finally going to be able to pursue my passion for Art more and prepare myself for what I want to do, but still sad because I have known the art room and Mrs. Sickle’s for so long that leaving feels bittersweet. Either way, I know that the experience that I got here will apply in one way or another when I go off to college and pursue my dream job.” Sickles’ art classes had portraits, paintings, drawings, sketchbooks and clay sculptures showcased throughout the room. Some projects were still in progress and not yet finished, however, it gave the guests an opportunity to see how much the students worked on their pieces. Many pieces by the students were entered into art competitions like ACSI and TAPPS. April Doyle’s Graphic Design II class was featured in the art show as well. Projects designed by the students on Adobe Illustrator, After Effects and others were featured and hung. This art exhibit was the last one for this school year and now students are preparing for new pieces to create for the next school year.