Pandemic leaves migrant workers with worries piling up and savings depleting
Had the pandemic not hit Nepal leading to the suspension of international flights, Nabin Rai, a Nepali migrant worker in Malaysia, would have been home earlier this month. Rai, 29, from Mandan Deupur Municipality of Kavrepalanchok, works in a plastic items manufacturing company in Bandar Puncak Alam, a small town nearly 30 kilometres northwest of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. He had booked his air ticket to Kathmandu for May 7.kathmandupost.com