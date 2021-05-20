newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic leaves migrant workers with worries piling up and savings depleting

By Editorial
kathmandupost.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHad the pandemic not hit Nepal leading to the suspension of international flights, Nabin Rai, a Nepali migrant worker in Malaysia, would have been home earlier this month. Rai, 29, from Mandan Deupur Municipality of Kavrepalanchok, works in a plastic items manufacturing company in Bandar Puncak Alam, a small town nearly 30 kilometres northwest of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. He had booked his air ticket to Kathmandu for May 7.

kathmandupost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Bahrain#Domestic Workers#Rescue Workers#Workers Rights#Malaysian#Post#Nuwakot#The Nepal Embassy#Pcr#World Bank#Supreme Court#Ministry Of Labour#Labour Ministry#Stranded Migrant Workers#Nepali Migrant Workers#Migrant Rights Issues#Savings#Nepali Workers#Crises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
Country
India
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Country
Qatar
Related
Travelkathmandupost.com

Malaysia announces travel ban on Nepalis over rising cases of coronavirus infection

Nepal’s labour migration sector is set for yet another blow as Malaysia is working to temporarily ban Nepalis from entering the country citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Malaysia is a major labour destination country for Nepali migrant workers. Amid soaring Covid-19 cases in Malaysia in recent weeks, the Malaysian government is...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Is Nepal next? India’s COVID-19 crisis spreads to its neighbor

In recent weeks, coronavirus outbreaks in India have surged, devastating the country. The strain of the outbreaks has spilled over onto India’s neighbors, particularly Nepal, the Himalayan country of 31 million people. This week, Nepal recorded a 40% positivity rate. Hospitals there have begun running out of all supplies, including...
WorldHuman Rights Watch

Nepal: Act to Avert Looming Covid-19 Disaster

(New York) – Nepal’s government should urgently act to manage a rapidly escalating Covid-19 emergency in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Senior public health officials have described in interviews a health system at the breaking point, with the number of recorded infections doubling every three days among a largely unvaccinated population.
Public HealthClick10.com

Doctors in Nepal warn of major crisis as virus cases surge

KATHMANDU – Across the border from a devastating surge in India, doctors in Nepal warned Friday of a major crisis as daily coronavirus cases hit a record and hospitals were running out of beds and oxygen. Nepal reported 9,070 new confirmed cases on Thursday, compared to 298 a month ago....
RetailWenatchee World

India’s COVID crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dying

SATARA/LUCKNOW, India — Ashok Khondare, a 39-year-old vegetable seller in the western Indian city of Pune, had already borrowed money to pay for his sister's treatment when she died in a private hospital two weeks after contacting COVID-19. While trying to overcome the tragedy, he also had to deal with...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

COVID-19 cases rise in Nepal; government asks for help

A scarcity of oxygen canisters and tanks also prompted authorities to ask climbers to return their supplies.Indian Navy/Wikimedia Commons. Nepal is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases, as hospitals say not enough beds are available and Mount Everest climbers have been told to return empty oxygen tanks.
WorldPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Vaccine deserts: Some countries have no COVID-19 doses at all

At the small hospital where Dr. Oumaima Djarma works in Chad’s capital, there are no debates over which coronavirus vaccine is the best. There are simply no vaccines at all. Not even for the doctors and nurses like her, who care for COVID-19 patients in Chad, one of the least-developed nations in the world where about one third of the country is engulfed by the Sahara Desert.
Public HealthNew York Post

Indian officials ignored warning new strain would spread fast

Indian officials ignored their own panel of scientific advisors who warned in March that a virulent new strain of the coronavirus was spreading rapidly across the country. The government didn’t move to impose restrictions, and allowed millions of people, mostly unmasked, to attend crowded religious festivals, protests and political rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties, Reuters reported.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

India's packed hospitals forced to turn COVID patients away

Delhi — People are dying in record numbers amid the surge in coronavirus infections in India. CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay found that even the capital city's hospitals are desperately short on beds, forcing them to turn away people battling symptoms of COVID-19. CBS News watched as one woman showed...
Public HealthBBC

As India halts vaccine exports, Nepal faces its own Covid crisis

In a choked voice, Parasuram Maurya described desperately running from one hospital to another to save his father from Covid-19. Sundar Maurya, a farmer from the south-western town of Narainapur, complained of breathing difficulties and tested positive on 3 May. Within days, his condition worsened. Mr Maurya took his father,...
Public Healthundark.org

Amid India’s Covid-19 Surge, U.S. Offers Belated Medical Aid

Covid-19 cases continued to climb in India this week, with official statistics showing more than 400,000 new cases per day — and estimates suggesting that the true number of cases could be 10 times higher than reported totals, or more. The unexpected surge has led to severe shortages of medical supplies. Hospitals have had to turn people away. Amid the mass dying, people in rural areas have struggled to find care. In the hard-hit state of Karnataka, the government recently appointed an official to keep track of children orphaned by the pandemic.