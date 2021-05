Opening day is near for the popular taco joint that got its start at a gas station, now moving into a home of its own in the Camp Bowie district. Mariachi's Dine-In has tentatively scheduled May 18 as the opening date of its West Side location at 5724 Locke Ave., according to owner Ashley Miller. The restaurant will open for dinner only through May 21, with its first full week starting May 25. From then, permanent hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.