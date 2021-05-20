Biden welcomes Israel’s approval of cease-fire to end conflict with Hamas
President Biden on Thursday welcomed Israel’s approval of a cease-fire in its 11-day conflict with Hamas in brief remarks at the White House. “The Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Biden said in reiterating that Israel has a right to defend itself and promising U.S. support to help Israel replenish its Iron Dome defense system.www.washingtonpost.com