Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe has been renamed Avicii Arena
Stockholm’s 16,000 capacity Ericsson Globe has been renamed in tribute to the late Swedish electronic music superstar Tim Bergling, aka Avicii. The Tim Bergling Foundation, the mental health charity set up by Avicii’s family in 2019 following the Avicii’s suicide in 2018 aged 28, are involved in the venue’s rebranding to the Avicii Arena. It’s planned to become a “global hub for sharing ideas on young people's mental health”, hosting events in partnership with the foundation.mixmag.net