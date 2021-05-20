Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe has been renamed Avicii Arena

Arguably one of the most popular groups in the world right now, BTS made their debut as a group in 2010 before releasing their first album in 2013. Since then they've become ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, sold out arena tours in minutes, and had multiple platinum albums, and more recently, they made history as the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy for best duo/group performance for "Dynamite." That being said, they weren't nominated in any major categories, despite dominating the charts, and their nomination was for their first-ever English-language single. The group's milestone demonstrates that the US music industry has no idea what to do when it comes to the "genre" and, well, K-pop groups and artists deserve better.