newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Finally, a summer outdoors for kids: Play on!

The Christian Science Monitor
 18 hours ago

“Let children play.” That’s the theme of summer 2021 after a school year with young noses largely pressed close to computer screens, the result of the necessity for remote learning. Despite concerns that students have fallen behind academically this school year, many educators and child experts say this year’s summer recess needs to be a time away from formal learning. While restrictions continue to evolve on how closely children can play together, the benefits of play are so apparent that all entrusted with the care of children are exploring how to play safely.

www.csmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Outdoors#Fun Time#Fun Home#Gifts For Kids#Outdoor Activities#Home Schooling#Finnish#The New England Patriots#Bloomberg#15 Minute Outdoor Breaks#Campers#Remote Learning#Students#Formal Playgrounds#School Year#Stress#Happiness#Grades#Screen Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
Related
Kidstheedadvocate.org

Encouraging Summer Reading For Your Kids

For most kids, summer is the best time of the year. It’s the holiday season, and they get to do whatever they want, from sitting in front of the television all day to going out cycling with their friends for as long as they can. One activity that not a lot of kids enjoy is reading.
Hobbiesperutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: Getting kids involved in fishing

One of the most frequently asked questions I receive is, “When the best time to get a kid started fishing?” The best answer I have found is, “The the minute they start showing interest.”. As I have stated in the past, my parents owned a cottage on the river when...
Kidscoolcleveland.com

Kent Story Walk Is Designed to Engage Kids

The 2013 children’s book The Day The Crayons Quit revolves around a little boy who opens his box of crayons to color, only to find that the crayons are all complaining about their jobs — the blue wants to draw something besides water, the black is tired of only being used to outline things. With all the crayons refusing to work together, how can anything get done?
Miami, FLmiamionthecheap.com

Kids bowl free of charge this summer

This summer, your kids can receive two FREE games of bowling every day as part of the Kids Bowl Free program. Children age 2 to 15 are eligible to participate. And it just might be the perfect solution while the kids are out of school and the heat detracts from outdoor activities!
Kidshccommunityjournal.com

‘Big summer SINGsation’ offered for kids

Art2Heart is offering a three-Saturday “Summer Camp 2021” for kids ages five and up, that climaxes in two performances of Disney musical numbers and a chance to record on a CD in a studio. The three Saturday classes will be June 5, 12 and 19, at locations to be announced.
KidsEssence

Best Durable Shoes For Kids Who Love The Outdoors

Top styles for the summer and beyond. If you have kids, chances are you’ve registered them for summer camp and you have one or two vacations planned. Your summer is about to be super lit. But the part of summer that always falls through the cracks is nailing a durable summer shoe.
KidsPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Unique Summer Camps Perfect For Kids in The Crossroads

Summer is creeping up fast and for parents, that is a scary time. Just because summer comes that doesn't mean time just magically stops. Work continues and life keeps moving, but for those with kids, especially younger ones, summer can be a challenge; school is out and kids get restless.
AdvocacyWashington Post

Special needs camps ease back into in-person activities for the summer

Olivia Klassen’s face lights up when she talks about summer camp. She loves to do the scavenger hunt with her camp friends. She also loves paddleboarding, swimming in the lake and “kitchen raids.”. But what she loves most is being surrounded by kids who, just like her, have Type 1...
TennisPosted by
CBS Minnesota

WCCO This Morning’s Summer Camp Guide

All this week, WCCO This Morning is highlighting summer camps in Minnesota. The two featured Monday morning were St. Paul Urban Tennis and The Works Museum camp. The camps featured Tuesday morning were Osprey Wilds camp and the Bunker Park Stables camp. The camp featured Wednesday morning was the Science Museum of Minnesota summer camp.
Animalstimes-georgian.com

Living Outdoors: Two summer visitors are becoming rare

I have written about these two birds before. However, because they are so confusing in their calls, and because scientists tell us that they are getting rare, I present them to you again. Two birds that are common in our area in the summertime are the whip-poor-will and the chuck-will’s-widow....
Public HealthNews On 6

Metro Summer Camps Reopening Amid COVID-19 Reality, Renewed Interest

One year after the pandemic closed them down, summer camps are seeing an increased turnout. Keystone Adventure School is an example of a local summer camp giving kids the opportunity to get the camp experience. Due to self-imposed COVID-19 procedures, it is using a large space with tons of room for kids to play in the great outdoors.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Scholastic Summer Reading Program

From Monday, April 26 to Friday, September 3, 2021 kids can participate in the Scholastic Summer Reading Program where they will be encouraged to read, celebrate their achievements and help increase access to books for their peers. Join Home Base. By creating an account on Home Base, kids can join...
HobbiesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Summer Camps Prepare For Busy Season

The countdown to summer break is on and lots of North Texas families are ready for a return to summer camp. Many day camps and overnight camps are full and wait lists are growing. Camp organizers are doing what they can to keep things COVID-19 safe, but there are key...
LifestyleEyewitness News

CT '21: Celebrating foster moms

(WFSB) -- In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, CT ’21 is celebrating moms, specifically foster moms. Becca Allen and her family have provided a loving, safe home for seven foster children over the past five years. If you want to learn more about becoming a foster parent, you can call 1-888-...
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Spring Sensory Bins For Kids

We absolutely love sensory play! Creating sensory bins are a simple way to encourage screen free, imaginative play, that is calming and grounding for kiddos. These Fairy Garden Princess Sensory Bins are whimsical and SO pretty! Perfect for your kiddos that love a little magic and sparkle!. Here’s how to...
Kidscedarcityutah.com

Unplug and go play: InfoWest offers tips for managing kids’ summer screen time

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The school year will soon come to an end, and summer is just around the corner. With many families still working from home, trying to manage screen time for kids can be a challenge. As Southern Utah’s “Internet People,” the experts at InfoWest offer a few practical tips to help parents navigate summer device usage.
SocietyVox

What American kids need this summer

For kids across the country, the 2020-21 school year has been difficult, to say the least. Many have attended class from their bedrooms, seeing their friends and teachers only on Zoom. Others have been unable to access even that much instruction because they don’t have a computer, an internet connection, or a quiet place to study. Even those who have returned to in-person school have faced a host of new stressors, from distancing requirements to fears of getting Covid-19, that can make the classroom an anxiety-producing place. And experts are worried that some students — especially Black, Indigenous, and other students of color, and those from low-income families — have lost countless hours of instructional time, a loss that could worsen educational inequality and put them at a disadvantage down the road.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Keeping Kids Connected: Summer camps prepare for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many day camps across East Tennessee are prepping for a busier summer than last year. The CDC released new health guidelines that include:. Wearing masks for indoor and outdoor activities. Social distancing. Having small groups for indoor activities. The CDC also recommends that eligible counselors and campers...
Huntsville, ALrocketcitymom.com

Rocket City Mom’s Outdoor Play Guide

Enjoy some fresh air and get your daily dose of Vitamin D with this helpful guide to all things outdoor in Huntsville, Madison, and North Alabama. Fishing, hiking, camping, and that’s just the start! Parents in Huntsville were hanging outdoors long before it became fashionable (and necessary) because our community is full of opportunities to enjoy sun and fun with kids. Playgrounds, area farms that are open to the public, ziplines, disc golf courses and more. If it’s outside and family-friendly it’s in this guide.