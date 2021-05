Mark your calendar for an event that’s going to be fun as well as beneficial to a group of folks who can use the recognition and the financial support. It’s Firefighters vs. Cops as the Atmore Fire Department and the Atmore Police Department play a charity softball game to raise money for The Forgotten Initiative. May is Foster Care Awareness Month and The Forgotten Initiative does a lot for foster families and children in the Escambia County area through awareness, encouragement and advocacy.