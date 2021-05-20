Tocvan Receives Additional Permit for Trenching and Drilling at Pilar

From the very inception of our country, an important feature differentiating the patent system created by the U.S. Constitution from the those of England and other European countries was precisely the objective Chairman Leahy raised – to make it possible for ordinary citizens to invent things and to protect their inventions with patents obtainable without large outlays of cash for fees and lawyer’s charges, or large manufacturing plants, that only the wealthy in Europe could afford. Those patents, in turn, allowed U.S. inventors to develop new ideas that could be turned into products by raising capital or by licensing their inventions to larger companies that had greater resources for manufacturing and distribution. This ability to disclose and license new inventions to larger companies without fear of misappropriation is a critically important incentive for small companies, entrepreneurs, inventors and their investors, and has served us well for 230 years. Some of the most iconic names in U.S. history include individual inventors who made breakthrough discoveries and turned them into products that have enriched the lives of Americans for nearly two centuries. We applaud Senator Leahy’s attention to this group and would like very much to work with him and his Subcommittee to promote governmental actions that will implement and enhance the foregoing objective.