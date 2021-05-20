newsbreak-logo
Tocvan Receives Additional Permit for Trenching and Drilling at Pilar

thenewswire.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmits Application for Listing of Common Shares on the OTCQB Venture Market. To date, fifteen (15) drill holes have been completed for a total of 2,370 meters (Figure 1). Samples for the first seven holes have been submitted to ALS Labs in Hermosillo. Early drilling focused on the extension of the Main Zone, testing down-dip extensions of mineralization in addition to stepping out along strike. Drill targeting has now shifted towards testing new areas along the 4-Trench Extension and Triple Vein Zone areas.

