Jay playing for state title
The Jay High School girls softball team was playing Trenton for the Class 1A state championship in Clearwater, Fla., Wednesday afternoon. Jay was trailing Trenton 4-0 with Trenton batting in the bottom of the fifth at press time. Jay defeated Wewahitcha 7-2 to advance to the finals and Trenton beat Branford 3-2. Members of the 2021 Jay Royals are Ella Nelson, Brett Watson, Kassidy Nevels, Alayna Lowery, Bailey Lopez, Christa Sanders, Audrey Barnes, Caitlyn Gavin, Hailey Grenier, Kaitlyn Cooley, Layna Lowry, Kaylee Gilbreath, Amanda McGee, Kelsen Cook, Ansley Steele, Mattie Cochran, Cadee Carroll and Madison Mathis.www.tricityledger.com