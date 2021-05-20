Jay playing for state title

Beautiful conditions yesterday! Hit a spring for yellowtails but the ARS made it really tough. Moved in to 140 ' and found a good show, Dropped 1/4 jigs on 4000s and starting getting muttons. Landed 3 and pulled the hook on another 10ft from boat . Had free lines out but only AJs, ARS on them. The blackfin hit the jig on the smallest outfit we had - 4000, 12lb w 15 leader ..took a solid 30 minutes to boat him..