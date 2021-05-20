Clarification

March 4: Officers were dispatched to Appliance Warehouse on Veterans Drive for a Theft report. It was reported that several locked trailers were broken into, and several appliances were stolen. Items stolen were: four Maytag washers and three Maytag dryers, three GE washers, one GE dryer, one GE gas range, one GE electric range, one LG electric dryer, one LG washer, one LG gas dryer, four Whirlpool washers, 1 Whirlpool electric dryer, two Whirlpool refrigerators, two Samsung washers, one Samsung gas range, one Samsung electric range, one Midea washer, one Midea electric dryer, one Roper washer and one Frigidaire refrigerator. Total value stolen is estimated at $22,000.