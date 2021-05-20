Clarification

On 4-23-21 at approximately 1525 hours, Odessa Police responded to 3226 West 10th Street (N-N-Out) in reference to an aggravated robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded all of the cash from the register. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and was last seen running southeast towards the Sagebrush Apartments. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0006344.