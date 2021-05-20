newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Clarification

By Joe Thomas
tricityledger.com
 18 hours ago

Paula Bryant, sister of Phala Partin Hay who died inside her home during a fire on May 7, said her sister was not wheel-chair bound as reported in the May 13 edition of the Tri-City Ledger. “She was not wheel-chair bound,” Bryant said. “She had a wheelchair and used it...

www.tricityledger.com
#Back Porch#The Tri City Ledger#Mccall Friendship#Fire Departments#Sister#Jernigan Road
Public Safety
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Red Fox Tavern Murderers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Chris Bush, including the robbery in the Red Fox Tavern 34 years ago, Radio New Zealand reports. Bush, 43, a father of two, was shot in a bar in Maramarua on October 24, 1987, with the perpetrators taking $36,349 in cash and checks.
Odessa, TXPosted by
Odessa, Texas

N-N-Out Robbery Investigation

On 4-23-21 at approximately 1525 hours, Odessa Police responded to 3226 West 10th Street (N-N-Out) in reference to an aggravated robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded all of the cash from the register. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and was last seen running southeast towards the Sagebrush Apartments. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0006344.
Logan Township, NJnewtownpress.com

Logan Township Police Department

March 4: Officers were dispatched to Appliance Warehouse on Veterans Drive for a Theft report. It was reported that several locked trailers were broken into, and several appliances were stolen. Items stolen were: four Maytag washers and three Maytag dryers, three GE washers, one GE dryer, one GE gas range, one GE electric range, one LG electric dryer, one LG washer, one LG gas dryer, four Whirlpool washers, 1 Whirlpool electric dryer, two Whirlpool refrigerators, two Samsung washers, one Samsung gas range, one Samsung electric range, one Midea washer, one Midea electric dryer, one Roper washer and one Frigidaire refrigerator. Total value stolen is estimated at $22,000.
TrafficPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Fatality on I-95

A single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on I-95 in Maine claimed the life of a Vermont man. Witnesses say around 2:00 pm they observed Jack Davis, 60, of Sheffield, VT drive off the interstate and struck a tree while traveling northbound near the town of Sidney, ME. The Maine Department...
AnimalsSidney Herald

Kirkwood police post about a bear

Bear tranquilized in residential neighborhood in Richmond Heights after roaming St. Louis County suburbs. Several people reported seeing a bear on various properties along South Sappington Road and South Berry Roads on Saturday.
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Crime report

* A man said Tuesday he was the victim of a scam after being told that a $2,600 check he cashed was fraudulent. He was told to return the money to the credit union that cashed the check by Friday, or a theft charge would be filed. He told police Tuesday he is being asked to repay $2,610, including an overdraft charge.
Law Enforcementwiartonecho.com

POLICE BRIEFS: Citizen hears call for help

A citizen heard a call for help and took action that led to the discovery of a man trapped beneath a vehicle on May 3 in Seaforth. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Huron OPP got a call from a Seaforth resident who reported they could hear someone yelling for help. Officers went to the Coleman Street area and started hearing the same calls for help. The sound was tracked to the Seaforth Lion’s Park where they found a man pinned beneath a four-door hatchback.
Violent Crimeslasd.org

LA Sheriffs Custody Assistant Brutally Assaulted

LA Sheriff’s Custody Assistant Brutally Assaulted in unprovoked attack by Inmate at the Inmate Reception Center. On May 5th, 2021, An inmate at the Inmate Reception Center brutally punched a custody assistant after his left hand was unsecured from his waist chain when he asked to use the restroom. The...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Authorities arrest Barry Morphew

Following a nearly year-long investigation, Barry Morphew, 53, was arrested Wednesday morning, charged with the first degree murder in the death of his wife Suzanne Morphew, who went missing May 10, 2020. Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley made the official announcement of the...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Sheriff

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on May 7:. * James Edward Arnold, 47, of Hill Avenue, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and fleeing on foot. * A citation was issued to Brian K. Ellison, 53, of Virginia Avenue, Belpre, for use of...
Violent Crimessdsheriff.gov

Cold Case Arrest

On October 5, 2003, at about 1:25 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in Rancho San Diego for a report of body parts found in a dumpster by a worker. Deputies and fire personnel arrived and confirmed two human legs were found in the dumpster. The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation. No other body parts were located at the scene.
Prophetstown, ILaroundptown.com

National Police Week

Information provided by Sgt. Chad Hermes, Prophetstown Police Dept. In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Violent Crimeshopkintonindependent.com

Mikayla Miller update: More details about investigation revealed

More details about the investigation into the death of Hopkinton teenager Mikayla Miller emerged over the weekend. Television station NBC10 Boston reported that investigators were unable to retrieve key video evidence because cameras at her apartment complex were not recording on the night in question. The company that maintains the cameras apparently told the DA’s office the cameras had been malfunctioning for a couple of weeks.
Union County, IACreston News Advertiser

Union County Sheriff

An orange Husqvarna zero turn mower was reported stolen May 6 in the 700 block of 3rd St. in Lorimor. Estimated loss was $1,500. Sean Cody Stauffer, 34, of Afton, was charged on a Union County warrant 9:49 p.m. May 4 for violation of his sex offender registry in the 300 block of Douglas street in Afton.
Food & DrinksWFMJ.com

Break-in at Jimmy's Italian Specialties caught on surveillance

Liberty Police are asking for the public to help them identify “persons of interest” after someone broke into Jimmy’s Italian Specialties, stealing a gift basket, and more. According to a report, two suspects used a rock to break the glass patio door and got into the Belmont Avenue store at...