newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

NRG Oncology/NSABP B-47 menstrual history study: impact of adjuvant chemotherapy with and without trastuzumab

By Patricia A. Ganz, Reena S. Cecchini, Louis Fehrenbacher, Charles E. Geyer Jr, Priya Rastogi, John P. Crown, Michael P. Thirlwell, David M. Ellison, Jean-Francois Boileau, Patrick J. Flynn, Jong-Hyeon Jeong, Eleftherios P. Mamounas, Norman Wolmark
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NRG Oncology/NSABP B-47 menstrual history (MH) study examined trastuzumab effects on menstrual status and associated circulating reproductive hormones. MH was evaluated by questions related to hysterectomy, oophorectomy, and reported menstrual changes. Pre/perimenopausal women were assessed at entry, 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months. Consenting women had estradiol and FSH measurement at entry, 3, 6, 12, 18, and 24 months. Logistic regression determined predictors of amenorrhea and hormone levels at 12, 24, and 36 months. Between 2/8/2011 and 2/10/2015, 3270 women with node-positive/high-risk node-negative HER2-low breast cancer were enrolled. There were 1,458 women enrolled in the MH study; 1231 consented to baseline blood samples. Trastuzumab did not contribute to a higher amenorrhea rate. Amenorrhea predictors were consistent with earlier studies; however, to our knowledge, this is the largest prospective study to include serial reproductive hormone measurements to 24 months and clinical amenorrhea reports to 36 months. These data can help to counsel patients regarding premature menopause risk.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#Breast Cancer Treatment#Hormone Therapy#New Cancer Treatment#Fertility Treatment#Mh#Iii#Idfs#Tra#Consort#Hispanic#Ac#Wp#Ihc#Daiichi Sankyo#Genomic Health#Covance Laboratories#Astrazeneca#General Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Science
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNature.com

Luspatercept restores SDF-1-mediated hematopoietic support by MDS-derived mesenchymal stromal cells

The bone marrow microenvironment (BMME) plays a key role in the pathophysiology of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), clonal blood disorders affecting the differentiation, and maturation of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). In lower-risk MDS patients, ineffective late-stage erythropoiesis can be restored by luspatercept, an activin receptor type IIB ligand trap. Here, we investigated whether luspatercept can modulate the functional properties of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) as key components of the BMME. Luspatercept treatment inhibited Smad2/3 phosphorylation in both healthy and MDS MSCs and reversed disease-associated alterations in SDF-1 secretion. Pre-treatment of MDS MSCs with luspatercept restored the subsequent clonogenic potential of co-cultured HSPCs and increased both their stromal-adherence and their expression of both CXCR4 and ß3 integrin. Luspatercept pre-treatment of MSCs also increased the subsequent homing of co-cultured HSPCs in zebrafish embryos. MSCs derived from patients who had received luspatercept treatment had an increased capacity to maintain the colony forming potential of normal but not MDS HSPCs. These data provide the first evidence that luspatercept impacts the BMME directly, leading to a selective restoration of the ineffective hematopoiesis that is a hallmark of MDS.
CancerBusiness Insider

ADC Therapeutics’ ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for B-cell Lymphomas

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) has been included in the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Clinical Practice Guidelines (NCCN Guidelines) in oncology for B-cell Lymphomas. Specifically, the NCCN Guidelines now include ZYNLONTA as a category 2A designation as a treatment option for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
CancerMedscape News

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Has Promising Activity in Advanced Colorectal Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Trastuzumab deruxtecan, an antibody-drug conjugate, showed "promising and durable activity" in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) refractory to standard treatment in an open-label phase-2 trial. HER2 amplification is seen in 2% to 3% of colorectal tumors, but there are currently no approved HER2-targeted therapies for...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Messersmith on the Potential for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2+ CRC

Wells Messersmith, MD, discusses the potential for fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Wells Messersmith, MD, a physician, division head, and associate director for translational research at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, discusses the potential for fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC).
CancerNature.com

Molecular test offers better, early detection for cervical cancer

Approach creates opportunity for early detection and treatment of women with cervical pre-cancer in resource-poor settings. Screening for cervical pre-cancer among women with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa is much more accurate using a molecular test than traditional methods and could reduce deaths, replace costly and inconvenient procedure. Findings from a...
CancerMedicalXpress

Study shows how to radically improve the delivery of chemotherapy treatment

A new study from the University of Bath School of Management, TED University in Turkey and Wayne State University in the United States has identified how to radically improve the delivery of chemotherapy treatment to cancer patients while reducing the burden on nursing staff with a new scheduling model. Dr....
Scienceoutbreaknewstoday.com

Ivermectin is highly effective as a safe prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19: Comprehensive review

Peer reviewed by medical experts that included three U.S. government senior scientists and published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, the research is the most comprehensive review of the available data taken from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies. Led by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts reviewed published peer-reviewed studies, manuscripts, expert meta-analyses, and epidemiological analyses of regions with ivermectin distribution efforts all showing that ivermectin is an effective prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.
Women's HealthNature.com

Clinical outcomes of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy in the offspring during perinatal period, childhood, and adolescence

Hypertensive disorders during pregnancy (HDP) could have significant clinical impact not only on the mother’s, but also on the offspring’s health. The clinical impact of HDP may be evident early in the perinatal period or during childhood and adolescence. The cardiovascular system seems to be primarily affected with higher rates of congenital heart defects reported from cohort studies in the offspring of mothers with HDP. HDP are associated with alterations in cardiac and vascular structure and higher BP during childhood. HDP may also affect brain development and could result in increased prevalence of adverse cognitive outcomes and neuropsychiatric disorders in children and adolescents. The kidney, immune, endocrine, and gastrointestinal system abnormalities could also have their origin in exposure to HDP. The aim of this narrative review is to examine the clinical impact of HDP on the offspring with a focus on the perinatal period, childhood, and adolescence.
HealthMedscape News

HOST-EXAM: Clopidogrel Beats Aspirin as Monotherapy After Stenting

For patients with a drug eluting stent who complete the first 6 to 18 months of dual antiplatelet therapy, continuing with long-term clopidogrel monotherapy was associated with a significantly reduced risk for both ischemic events and major bleeding compared with aspirin monotherapy in the HOST-EXAM randomized trial. "These data confirm...
Public HealthNature.com

Understanding the psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19: a meta-analysis of studies assessing psychiatric symptoms in Chinese patients with and survivors of COVID-19 and SARS by using the Symptom Checklist-90-Revised

Understanding the psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 could facilitate the clinical management of COVID-19 patients. However, the profile of psychiatric symptoms among COVID-19 patients has been understudied. We performed a meta-analysis of studies assessing psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 and SARS patients and survivors by using the Symptom Checklist-90-Revised (SCL-90-R), an instrument covering a wide spectrum of psychiatric symptoms. Studies reporting SCL-90-R subscale scores among patients with and survivors of COVID-19 and SARS were retrieved from major English and Chinese literature databases. Patients’ pooled SCL-90-R subscale scores were compared to the Chinese normative SCL-90-R data, and Cohen’s d values were calculated to indicate the severity of psychiatric symptoms. The Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Checklist for Studies Reporting Prevalence Data was used to assess the quality of the included studies. The search yielded 25 Chinese studies with 1675 acute COVID-19 and 964 acute SARS patients, 30 COVID-19 and 552 SARS survivors during very early recovery (up to 1 month since discharge), 291 SARS survivors during early recovery (1–6 months after discharge), and 48 SARS survivors during late recovery (12 months after discharge). None of the included studies were rated as good quality. The ten SCL-90-R-defined psychiatric symptoms, which were of medium-to-severe severity (d = 0.68–3.01), were all exhibited in acute COVID-19 patients, and the severity of these symptoms decreased to mild-to-medium during very early recovery (d = 0.17–0.73). SARS patients presented eight psychiatric symptoms with mild-to-severe severity during the acute stage (d =0.43–1.88), and thereafter, the severity of symptoms decreased over the follow-up period. However, somatization (d = 0.30) and anxiety (d = 0.28) remained at mild levels during late recovery. A wide variety of severe psychiatric symptoms have been reported by acute COVID-19 patients, and these symptoms, despite decreasing in severity, persist in very early recovery. The changing trajectory observed with SARS suggests that psychiatric symptoms of COVID-19 may persist for a long time after discharge, and therefore, periodic monitoring of psychiatric symptoms, psychosocial support, and psychiatric treatment (when necessary) may be necessary for COVID-19 patients from the acute to convalescent stages.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide Shows Impressive Responses in Relapsed DLBCL

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight May 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. Zanetta Lamar, MD, discussed the efficacy of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the clinical trial setting. During a virtual Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Zanetta Lamar, MD, an oncology specialist at Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute,...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Trials Demonstrate Efficacy With Different Regimens in Nonmetastatic CRPC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight May 2021: Solid Tumors,. Eleni Efstathiou, MD, PhD, discussed clinical trials which support the use of certain treatment regimen for patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. During a virtual Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, MD, PhD, associate professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Disparities between IgG4-related kidney disease and extrarenal IgG4-related disease in a case–control study based on 450 patients

We aimed to compare the demographic, clinical and laboratory characteristics between IgG4-related kidney disease (IgG4-RKD+) and extrarenal IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RKD−) in a large Chinese cohort, as well as describing the radiological and pathological features of IgG4-RKD+. We retrospectively analyzed the medical records of 470 IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD) patients at Peking University People’s Hospital from January 2004 to January 2020. The demographic, clinical, laboratory, radiological and pathological characteristics between IgG4-RKD+ and IgG4-RKD− were compared. Twenty IgG4-RD patients who had definite etiology of renal impairment including diabetes, hypertension and etc. were excluded. Among the remained 450 IgG4-RD patients, 53 were diagnosed with IgG4-RKD+ . IgG4-RKD+ patients had older age at onset and at diagnosis. Male to female ratio of IgG4-RKD+ patients is significantly higher. In the IgG4-RKD+ group, the most commonly involved organs were salivary gland, lymph nodes and pancreas. It was found that renal function was impaired in approximately 40% of IgG4-RKD+ patients. The most common imaging finding is multiple, often bilateral, hypodense lesions. Male sex, more than three organs involved, and low serum C3 level were risk factors for IgG4-RKD+ in IgG4-RD patients. These findings indicate potential differences in pathogenesis of these two phenotypes.
WorldNature.com

Iceland screens, treats, or prevents multiple myeloma (iStopMM): a population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and randomized controlled trial of follow-up strategies

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) precedes multiple myeloma (MM). Population-based screening for MGUS could identify candidates for early treatment in MM. Here we describe the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM), the first population-based screening study for MGUS including a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. Icelandic residents born before 1976 were offered participation. Blood samples are collected alongside blood sampling in the Icelandic healthcare system. Participants with MGUS are randomized to three study arms. Arm 1 is not contacted, arm 2 follows current guidelines, and arm 3 follows a more intensive strategy. Participants who progress are offered early treatment. Samples are collected longitudinally from arms 2 and 3 for the study biobank. All participants repeatedly answer questionnaires on various exposures and outcomes including quality of life and psychiatric health. National registries on health are cross-linked to all participants. Of the 148,704 individuals in the target population, 80 759 (54.3%) provided informed consent for participation. With a very high participation rate, the data from the iStopMM study will answer important questions on MGUS, including potentials harms and benefits of screening. The study can lead to a paradigm shift in MM therapy towards screening and early therapy.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Guidelines for Gastric and Esophageal Cancers Expand to Include NGS, Immunotherapies

The latest updates on gastric and esophageal cancers focus on greater use of biomarkers, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and immunotherapies. The latest updates on gastric and esophageal cancers focus on greater use of biomarkers, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and immunotherapies. These updates were presented during the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2021 Virtual Annual Conference by Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia; Kristina A. Makowskyj, MD, PhD, University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Madison; and Mary F. Mulcahy, MD, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago.1.
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

Outcomes Remain Poor for Colorectal Cancer Patients with Brain Metastases

Brain metastases from colorectal cancer are relatively rare, but their numbers seem to be on the rise. More evidence is needed to help clinicians better understand them and to guide treatment for those patients, especially since the average survival rate for patients with metastatic colon cancer is only approximately 30 months and brain metastases can impair function and substantially decrease a patient’s quality of life in the meantime.