NRG Oncology/NSABP B-47 menstrual history study: impact of adjuvant chemotherapy with and without trastuzumab
The NRG Oncology/NSABP B-47 menstrual history (MH) study examined trastuzumab effects on menstrual status and associated circulating reproductive hormones. MH was evaluated by questions related to hysterectomy, oophorectomy, and reported menstrual changes. Pre/perimenopausal women were assessed at entry, 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months. Consenting women had estradiol and FSH measurement at entry, 3, 6, 12, 18, and 24 months. Logistic regression determined predictors of amenorrhea and hormone levels at 12, 24, and 36 months. Between 2/8/2011 and 2/10/2015, 3270 women with node-positive/high-risk node-negative HER2-low breast cancer were enrolled. There were 1,458 women enrolled in the MH study; 1231 consented to baseline blood samples. Trastuzumab did not contribute to a higher amenorrhea rate. Amenorrhea predictors were consistent with earlier studies; however, to our knowledge, this is the largest prospective study to include serial reproductive hormone measurements to 24 months and clinical amenorrhea reports to 36 months. These data can help to counsel patients regarding premature menopause risk.www.nature.com