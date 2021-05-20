newsbreak-logo
Science

DLBCL-Morph: Morphological features computed using deep learning for an annotated digital DLBCL image set

By Damir Vrabac, Akshay Smit, Rebecca Rojansky, Yasodha Natkunam, Ranjana H. Advani, Andrew Y. Ng, Sebastian Fernandez-Pol, Pranav Rajpurkar
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDiffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Though histologically DLBCL shows varying morphologies, no morphologic features have been consistently demonstrated to correlate with prognosis. We present a morphologic analysis of histology sections from 209 DLBCL cases with associated clinical and cytogenetic data. Duplicate tissue core sections were arranged in tissue microarrays (TMAs), and replicate sections were stained with H&E and immunohistochemical stains for CD10, BCL6, MUM1, BCL2, and MYC. The TMAs are accompanied by pathologist-annotated regions-of-interest (ROIs) that identify areas of tissue representative of DLBCL. We used a deep learning model to segment all tumor nuclei in the ROIs, and computed several geometric features for each segmented nucleus. We fit a Cox proportional hazards model to demonstrate the utility of these geometric features in predicting survival outcome, and found that it achieved a C-index (95% CI) of 0.635 (0.574,0.691). Our finding suggests that geometric features computed from tumor nuclei are of prognostic importance, and should be validated in prospective studies.

Science
Google
Computer Science
Nature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.
Nature.com

MDM2 inhibitor APG-115 exerts potent antitumor activity and synergizes with standard-of-care agents in preclinical acute myeloid leukemia models

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous clonal disease associated with unmet medical needs. Paralleling the pathology of other cancers, AML tumorigenesis and propagation can be ascribed to dysregulated cellular processes, including apoptosis. This function and others are regulated by tumor suppressor P53, which plays a pivotal role in leukemogenesis. Opposing P53-mediated activities is the mouse double minute 2 homolog (MDM2), which promotes P53 degradation. Because the TP53 mutation rate is low, and MDM2 frequently overexpressed, in patients with leukemia, targeting the MDM2-P53 axis to restore P53 function has emerged as an attractive AML treatment strategy. APG-115 is a potent MDM2 inhibitor under clinical development for patients with solid tumors. In cellular cultures and animal models of AML, we demonstrate that APG-115 exerted substantial antileukemic activity, as either a single agent or when combined with standard-of-care (SOC) hypomethylating agents azacitidine (AZA) and decitabine (DAC), or the DNA-damaging agent cytarabine (Ara-C). By activating the P53/P21 pathway, APG-115 exhibited potent antiproliferative and apoptogenic activities, and induced cell cycle arrest, in TP53 wild-type AML lines. In vivo, APG-115 significantly reduced tumor burden and prolonged survival. Combinations of APG-115 with SOC treatments elicited synergistic antileukemic activity. To explain these effects, we propose that APG-115 and SOC agents augment AML cell killing by complementarily activating the P53/P21 pathway and upregulating DNA damage. These findings and the emerging mechanism of action afford a sound scientific rationale to evaluate APG-115 (with or without SOC therapies) in patients with AML.
Nature.com

A novel dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitor, MPT0G449, downregulates oncogenic pathways in human acute leukemia in vitro and in vivo

Acute leukemia is a highly heterogeneous disease; therefore, combination therapy is commonly used for patient treatment. Drug–drug interaction is a major concern of combined therapy; hence, dual/multi-target inhibitors have become a dominant approach for cancer drug development. HDACs and HSP90 are involved in the activation of various oncogenic signaling pathways, including PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK/STAT, and RAF/MEK/ERK, which are also highly enriched in acute leukemia gene expression profiles. Therefore, we suggest that dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitors could represent a novel therapeutic approach for acute leukemia. MPT0G449 is a dual effect inhibitor, and it showed cytotoxic effectiveness in acute leukemia cells. Molecular docking analysis indicated that MPT0G449 possessed dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitory abilities. Furthermore, MPT0G449 induced G2 arrest and caspase-mediated cell apoptosis in acute leukemia cells. The oncogenic signaling molecules AKT, mTOR, STAT3, STAT5, MEK, and ERK were significantly downregulated after MPT0G449 treatment in HL-60 and MOLT-4 cells. In vivo xenograft models confirmed the antitumor activity and showed the upregulation of acetyl-histone H3 and HSP70, biomarkers of pan-HDAC and HSP90 inhibition, with MPT0G449 treatment. These findings suggest that the dual inhibition of HDAC and HSP90 can suppress the expression of oncogenic pathways in acute leukemia, and MPT0G449 represents a novel therapeutic for anticancer treatment.
Nature.com

Genetic network and gene set enrichment analyses identify MND1 as potential diagnostic and therapeutic target gene for lung adenocarcinoma

This study aimed to characterize the key survival-specific genes for lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) using machine-based learning approaches. Gene expression profiles were download from gene expression omnibus to analyze differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in LUAD tissues versus healthy lung tissue and to construct protein–protein interaction (PPI) networks. Using high-dimensional datasets of cancer specimens from clinical patients in the cancer genome atlas, gene set enrichment analysis was employed to assess the independent effect of meiotic nuclear divisions 1 (MND1) expression on survival status, and univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses were applied to determine the associations of clinic-pathologic characteristics and MND1 expression with overall survival (OS). A set of 495 DEGs (145 upregulated and 350 downregulated) was detected, including 63 hub genes with ≥ 10 nodes in the PPI network. Among them, MND1 was participated in several important pathways by connecting with other genes via 17 nodes in lung cancer, and more frequently expressed in LUAD patients with advancing stage (OR = 1.68 for stage III vs. stage I). Univariate and multivariate Cox analyses demonstrated that the expression level of MND1 was significantly and negatively correlated with OS. Therefore, MND1 is a promising diagnostic and therapeutic target for LUAD.
Nature.com

A predictive in vitro risk assessment platform for pro-arrhythmic toxicity using human 3D cardiac microtissues

Cardiotoxicity of pharmaceutical drugs, industrial chemicals, and environmental toxicants can be severe, even life threatening, which necessitates a thorough evaluation of the human response to chemical compounds. Predicting risks for arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death accurately is critical for defining safety profiles. Currently available approaches have limitations including a focus on single select ion channels, the use of non-human species in vitro and in vivo, and limited direct physiological translation. We have advanced the robustness and reproducibility of in vitro platforms for assessing pro-arrhythmic cardiotoxicity using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes and human cardiac fibroblasts in 3-dimensional microtissues. Using automated algorithms and statistical analyses of eight comprehensive evaluation metrics of cardiac action potentials, we demonstrate that tissue-engineered human cardiac microtissues respond appropriately to physiological stimuli and effectively differentiate between high-risk and low-risk compounds exhibiting blockade of the hERG channel (E4031 and ranolazine, respectively). Further, we show that the environmental endocrine disrupting chemical bisphenol-A (BPA) causes acute and sensitive disruption of human action potentials in the nanomolar range. Thus, this novel human 3D in vitro pro-arrhythmic risk assessment platform addresses critical needs in cardiotoxicity testing for both environmental and pharmaceutical compounds and can be leveraged to establish safe human exposure levels.
Nature.com

Prediction of functional outcomes of schizophrenia with genetic biomarkers using a bagging ensemble machine learning method with feature selection

Genetic variants such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) have been suggested as potential molecular biomarkers to predict the functional outcome of psychiatric disorders. To assess the schizophrenia’ functional outcomes such as Quality of Life Scale (QLS) and the Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF), we leveraged a bagging ensemble machine learning method with a feature selection algorithm resulting from the analysis of 11 SNPs (AKT1 rs1130233, COMT rs4680, DISC1 rs821616, DRD3 rs6280, G72 rs1421292, G72 rs2391191, 5-HT2A rs6311, MET rs2237717, MET rs41735, MET rs42336, and TPH2 rs4570625) of 302 schizophrenia patients in the Taiwanese population. We compared our bagging ensemble machine learning algorithm with other state-of-the-art models such as linear regression, support vector machine, multilayer feedforward neural networks, and random forests. The analysis reported that the bagging ensemble algorithm with feature selection outperformed other predictive algorithms to forecast the QLS functional outcome of schizophrenia by using the G72 rs2391191 and MET rs2237717 SNPs. Furthermore, the bagging ensemble algorithm with feature selection surpassed other predictive algorithms to forecast the GAF functional outcome of schizophrenia by using the AKT1 rs1130233 SNP. The study suggests that the bagging ensemble machine learning algorithm with feature selection might present an applicable approach to provide software tools for forecasting the functional outcomes of schizophrenia using molecular biomarkers.
Nature.com

Hierarchical progressive learning of cell identities in single-cell data

Supervised methods are increasingly used to identify cell populations in single-cell data. Yet, current methods are limited in their ability to learn from multiple datasets simultaneously, are hampered by the annotation of datasets at different resolutions, and do not preserve annotations when retrained on new datasets. The latter point is especially important as researchers cannot rely on downstream analysis performed using earlier versions of the dataset. Here, we present scHPL, a hierarchical progressive learning method which allows continuous learning from single-cell data by leveraging the different resolutions of annotations across multiple datasets to learn and continuously update a classification tree. We evaluate the classification and tree learning performance using simulated as well as real datasets and show that scHPL can successfully learn known cellular hierarchies from multiple datasets while preserving the original annotations. scHPL is available at https://github.com/lcmmichielsen/scHPL.
Nature.com

Genomic analyses of Mycobacterium tuberculosis from human lung resections reveal a high frequency of polyclonal infections

Polyclonal infections occur when at least two unrelated strains of the same pathogen are detected in an individual. This has been linked to worse clinical outcomes in tuberculosis, as undetected strains with different antibiotic resistance profiles can lead to treatment failure. Here, we examine the amount of polyclonal infections in sputum and surgical resections from patients with tuberculosis in the country of Georgia. For this purpose, we sequence and analyse the genomes of Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolated from the samples, acquired through an observational clinical study (NCT02715271). Access to the lung enhanced the detection of multiple strains (40% of surgery cases) as opposed to just using a sputum sample (0–5% in the general population). We show that polyclonal infections often involve genetically distant strains and can be associated with reversion of the patient’s drug susceptibility profile over time. In addition, we find different patterns of genetic diversity within lesions and across patients, including mutational signatures known to be associated with oxidative damage; this suggests that reactive oxygen species may be acting as a selective pressure in the granuloma environment. Our results support the idea that the magnitude of polyclonal infections in high-burden tuberculosis settings is underestimated when only testing sputum samples.
Nature.com

Comparison of anthropometric and body composition indices in the identification of metabolic risk factors

Whether anthropometric or body composition indices are better indicators of metabolic risk remains unclear. The objectives of this study were to compare the association of metabolic risk factors with anthropometric and body composition indices and to identify the better indicators for risk factors in a large-scale Korean population. In this cross-sectional study, the associations of body mass index (BMI), waist circumference (WC), and waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) as anthropometric indices and trunk fat mass (TFM), percent trunk fat mass (%TFM), whole-body total fat mass (WBTFM), and percent whole-body total fat mass (%WBTFM) as body composition indices with metabolic risk factors were compared by complex-samples multiple logistic regression models based on complex-sample survey data. In men, WHtR, BMI, and TFM were similarly associated with hypertension. Diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and hypo-high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterolemia tended to be more strongly associated with WHtR and WC than body composition indices. Hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia were more strongly associated with WHtR and %TFM than other indices. In women, hypertension tended to be more strongly associated with WHtR than other indices. TFM, %TFM, and WHtR were similarly associated with hyperlipidemia. Diabetes and hypo-HDL cholesterolemia were more strongly associated with WHtR and WC than body composition indices. Hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia were more strongly associated with WHtR and %TFM than other indices. Among six metabolic risk factors, the validity and utility of the anthropometric indices in identifying risk factors tended to be similar to or better than those of the body composition indices, except for hypertension and hypercholesterolemia in men and hyperlipidemia and hypercholesterolemia in women.
Nature.com

Distinct immune signatures in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Richter syndrome

Richter syndrome (RS) refers to transformation of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) to an aggressive lymphoma, most commonly diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. RS is known to be associated with a number of genetic alterations such as TP53 and NOTCH1 mutations. However, it is unclear what immune microenvironment changes are associated with RS. In this study, we analyzed expression of immune checkpoint molecules and infiltration of immune cells in nodal samples, and peripheral blood T-cell diversity in 33 CLL and 37 RS patients. Compared to CLL, RS nodal tissue had higher PD-L1 expression in histiocytes and dendritic cells (median 16.6% vs. 2.8%, P < 0.01) and PD1 expression in neoplastic B cells (median 26.0% vs. 6.2%, P < 0.01), and higher infiltration of FOXP3-positive T cells (median 1.7% vs. 0.4%, P < 0.01) and CD163-positive macrophages (median 23.4% vs. 9.1%, P < 0.01). In addition, peripheral blood T-cell receptor clonality was significantly lower in RS vs. CLL patients (median [25th–75th], 0.107 [0.070–0.209] vs. 0.233 [0.111–0.406], P = 0.046), suggesting that T cells in RS patients were significantly more diverse than in CLL patients. Collectively these data suggest that CLL and RS have distinct immune signatures. Better understanding of the immune microenvironment is essential to improve immunotherapy efficacy in CLL and RS.
Nature.com

Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 is a novel target of the γ-secretase complex

Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is a key regulator of the renin-angiotensin system, but also the functional receptor of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Based on structural similarity with other γ-secretase (γS) targets, we hypothesized that ACE2 may be affected by γS proteolytic activity. We found that after ectodomain shedding, ACE2 is targeted for intramembrane proteolysis by γS, releasing a soluble ACE2 C-terminal fragment. Consistently, chemical or genetic inhibition of γS results in the accumulation of a membrane-bound fragment of ectodomain-deficient ACE2. Although chemical inhibition of γS does not alter SARS-CoV-2 cell entry, these data point to a novel pathway for cellular ACE2 trafficking.
Nature.com

Phase 1 study of single-agent WNT974, a first-in-class Porcupine inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumours

This Phase 1 study assessed the safety and efficacy of the Porcupine inhibitor, WNT974, in patients with advanced solid tumours. Patients (n = 94) received oral WNT974 at doses of 5–30 mg once-daily, plus additional dosing schedules. Results. The maximum tolerated dose was not established; the recommended dose for expansion was 10 mg once-daily....
Nature.com

Calcium-sensing receptor and CPAP-induced neonatal airway hyperreactivity in mice

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) in preterm infants is initially beneficial, but animal models suggest longer term detrimental airway effects towards asthma. We used a neonatal CPAP mouse model and human fetal airway smooth muscle (ASM) to investigate the role of extracellular calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) in these effects. Methods. Newborn...
Nature.com

Machine learning based models for prediction of subtype diagnosis of primary aldosteronism using blood test

Primary aldosteronism (PA) is associated with an increased risk of cardiometabolic diseases, especially in unilateral subtype. Despite its high prevalence, the case detection rate of PA is limited, partly because of no clinical models available in general practice to identify patients highly suspicious of unilateral subtype of PA, who should be referred to specialized centers. The aim of this retrospective cross-sectional study was to develop a predictive model for subtype diagnosis of PA based on machine learning methods using clinical data available in general practice. Overall, 91 patients with unilateral and 138 patients with bilateral PA were randomly assigned to the training and test cohorts. Four supervised machine learning classifiers; logistic regression, support vector machines, random forests (RF), and gradient boosting decision trees, were used to develop predictive models from 21 clinical variables. The accuracy and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) for predicting of subtype diagnosis of PA in the test cohort were compared among the optimized classifiers. Of the four classifiers, the accuracy and AUC were highest in RF, with 95.7% and 0.990, respectively. Serum potassium, plasma aldosterone, and serum sodium levels were highlighted as important variables in this model. For feature-selected RF with the three variables, the accuracy and AUC were 89.1% and 0.950, respectively. With an independent external PA cohort, we confirmed a similar accuracy for feature-selected RF (accuracy: 85.1%). Machine learning models developed using blood test can help predict subtype diagnosis of PA in general practice.
Nature.com

Role of neutrophil extracellular traps in radiation resistance of invasive bladder cancer

Radiation therapy (RT) is used in the management of several cancers; however, tumor radioresistance remains a challenge. Polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs) are recruited to the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) post-RT and can facilitate tumor progression by forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). Here, we demonstrate a role for NETs as players in tumor radioresistance. Using a syngeneic bladder cancer model, increased NET deposition is observed in the TIME of mice treated with RT and inhibition of NETs improves overall radiation response. In vitro, the protein HMGB1 promotes NET formation through a TLR4-dependent manner and in vivo, inhibition of both HMGB1 and NETs significantly delays tumor growth. Finally, NETs are observed in bladder tumors of patients who did not respond to RT and had persistent disease post-RT, wherein a high tumoral PMN-to-CD8 ratio is associated with worse overall survival. Together, these findings identify NETs as a potential therapeutic target to increase radiation efficacy.
Nature.com

Cellular and plasma proteomic determinants of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 pulmonary diseases relative to healthy aging

We examine the cellular and soluble determinants of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) relative to aging by performing mass cytometry in parallel with clinical blood testing and plasma proteomic profiling of ~4,700 proteins from 71 individuals with pulmonary disease and 148 healthy donors (25–80 years old). Distinct cell populations were associated with age (GZMK+CD8+ T cells and CD25low CD4+ T cells) and with COVID-19 (TBET−EOMES− CD4+ T cells, HLA-DR+CD38+ CD8+ T cells and CD27+CD38+ B cells). A unique population of TBET+EOMES+ CD4+ T cells was associated with individuals with COVID-19 who experienced moderate, rather than severe or lethal, disease. Disease severity correlated with blood creatinine and urea nitrogen levels. Proteomics revealed a major impact of age on the disease-associated plasma signatures and highlighted the divergent contribution of hepatocyte and muscle secretomes to COVID-19 plasma proteins. Aging plasma was enriched in matrisome proteins and heart/aorta smooth muscle cell-specific proteins. These findings reveal age-specific and disease-specific changes associated with COVID-19, and potential soluble mediators of the physiological impact of COVID-19.
Nature.com

Use of deep learning to develop continuous-risk models for adverse event prediction from electronic health records

Early prediction of patient outcomes is important for targeting preventive care. This protocol describes a practical workflow for developing deep-learning risk models that can predict various clinical and operational outcomes from structured electronic health record (EHR) data. The protocol comprises five main stages: formal problem definition, data pre-processing, architecture selection, calibration and uncertainty, and generalizability evaluation. We have applied the workflow to four endpoints (acute kidney injury, mortality, length of stay and 30-day hospital readmission). The workflow can enable continuous (e.g., triggered every 6 h) and static (e.g., triggered at 24 h after admission) predictions. We also provide an open-source codebase that illustrates some key principles in EHR modeling. This protocol can be used by interdisciplinary teams with programming and clinical expertise to build deep-learning prediction models with alternate data sources and prediction tasks.
acm.org

Integrating Medical Imaging, Cancer Biology with Deep Neural Networks

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) researchers determined that deep neural networks can replicate previously reported associations between gene expression, histology, and computed tomography (CT)-derived image features of lung cancer, and identify new ones. The researchers tapped a dataset of 262 patients to train their networks to predict 101 features...
Nature.com

Development of a valid Chinese version of the Cumberland Ankle Instability Tool in Chinese-speaking patients with chronic ankle instability disorders

As an effective scale for the condition assessment of patients with chronic ankle instability (CAI), the Cumberland Ankle Instability Tool (CAIT) is the most widely used scale, and its original version is written in English. Therefore, the purpose of our study is to apply the CAIT to Chinese patients and evaluate its responsiveness, reliability, and validity in terms of Chinese patients with CAI. First, we adapted the CAIT into the Chinese edition (CAIT-C), through which cross-cultural adaptation and translation can be carried out in a five-step procedure. Next, recruited patients completed the three periods of the Foot and Ankle Ability Measure (FAAM), CAIT-C, and the Medical Outcomes Study Short-Form 36 (SF-36) scales. Afterward, to assess the responsiveness, reliability, and validity, we calculated the standardized response mean (SRM), effect size (ES), Spearman's correlation coefficient (rs), minimal detectable change (MDC), standard error of measurement (SEM), intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC), and Cronbach’s alpha. Generally, in the use of CAI, 131, 119, and 86 patients favorably completed the three periods of the scales. The CAIT-C was proven to have good test–retest reliability (ICC = 0.930) and fine internal consistency (Cronbach’s alpha = 0.845–0.878). The low-value of MDC (0.04–2.28) and SEM (1.73) show it is possible to detect clinical changes when we take advantage of CAIT-C. Good or moderate correlations (rs = 0.422–0.738) were gained from the physical subscales of the SF-36 and the subscales of the FAAM and the CAIT-C. Fair or poor correlations (rs = 0.003–0.360) were gained between the mental subscales of the SF-36 and the CAIT-C, which sufficiently indicated that the CAIT-C had good validity. Moreover, good responsiveness was observed in the CAIT-C (ES = 1.316, SRM = 1.418). The CAIT-C scale is an effective, valid, and reliable tool to evaluate Chinese CAI patients.
Nature.com

Phase separation of EML4–ALK in firing downstream signaling and promoting lung tumorigenesis

EML4–ALK fusion, observed in about 3%–7% of human lung adenocarcinoma, is one of the most important oncogenic drivers in initiating lung tumorigenesis. However, it still remains largely unknown about how EML4–ALK fusion exactly fires downstream signaling and drives lung cancer formation. We here find that EML4–ALK variant 1 (exon 1–13 of EML4 fused to exon 20–29 of ALK) forms condensates via phase separation in the cytoplasm of various human cancer cell lines. Using two genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs), we find that EML4–ALK variant 1 can drive lung tumorigenesis and these murine tumors, as well as primary tumor-derived organoids, clearly show the condensates of EML4–ALK protein, further supporting the findings from in vitro study. Mutation of multiple aromatic residues in EML4 region significantly impairs the phase separation of EML4–ALK and dampens the activation of the downstream signaling pathways, especially the STAT3 phosphorylation. Importantly, it also significantly decreases cancer malignant transformation and tumor formation. These data together highlight an important role of phase separation in orchestrating EML4–ALK signaling and promoting tumorigenesis, which might provide new clues for the development of clinical therapeutic strategies in treating lung cancer patients with the EML4–ALK fusion.