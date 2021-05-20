Bee is for Biodiversity

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAlthough most people think of bees as black and fuzzy, some of the 4,000 or so different native bee species spread throughout the United States can appear red, blue or even green with a gleaming metallic covering on their head and abdomen. The tiniest, at less than two millimeters long is the Perdita minima bee, native to the deserts of the Southwest. Despite its small stature, this bee, along with all native bee species, plays an oversized role in protecting biodiversity.

