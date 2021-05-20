Hormel Foods stock jumps to pace S&P 500 gainers after earnings beat, outlook raised
Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. shot up 8.2%, enough to pace the S&P 500's gainers, after the branded food company reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that topped expectations, and raised its full-year outlook. The company's brands include SPAM, Skippy, Hormel and Jennie-O turkey. Net income edged up to $227.9 million, or 42 cents a share, from $227.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 41 cents. Sales grew 7.6% to a record $2.61 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.42 billion, as elevated demand, price...www.marketwatch.com