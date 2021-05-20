Foster Closet Holding Shoe Drive

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMay is National Foster Care Month and a local organization is holding a shoe drive to help them provide for kids in foster homes and the families that take them in. The Foster Closet in Fowlerville is an all-volunteer non-profit that provides services, supplies, support and aid to children in the Michigan foster care system o placed outside their parental home. To these families, and any of need in Livingston County, they provide new and gently used items like clothing, toys, shoes, baby equipment hygiene products and more free of charge.

