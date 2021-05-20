newsbreak-logo
Health

Stop the Bleed: What's In Your Kit?

emsworld.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHope is not a plan. To celebrate National EMS Week and Save-a-Life Day, the First Care Provider Foundation has created this video from Chief Rob Wylie and Dr. David Tan to explain the CARE approach to stabilizing injured patients and when and how to apply a tourniquet to "Stop the Bleed."

www.emsworld.com
Health
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Hundreds of child deaths could be avoided by reducing deprivation, study finds

Hundreds of child deaths in England could be avoided each year by reducing levels of deprivation, an NHS-funded study reveals.The analysis, led by the University of Bristol National Child Mortality Database (NCMD), identified a “clear association” between the risk of death and level of deprivation for children in England, for all categories of death except cancer – concluding that around 700 deaths a year could be prevented.The researchers analysed the records of 3,347 children who had died in England between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020 and, using postcode data, linked each child’s residential address to the government’s measures of...
Public Healthkathmandupost.com

With hospitals occupied, Covid-19 patients are dying at home

On Monday evening, a 69-year-old man of Khajura Rural Municipality Ward No. 2 in Banke complained of difficulty in breathing. He died on his way to a hospital in Nepalgunj the same night. The man had stayed in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Since Bheri Hospital...
CancerCourier-Express

Do you know how to spot skin cancer?

Skin cancer is one of the more common forms of cancer, but you can spot the warning signs early — if you know what to look for. “Skin cancer is very prevalent in our area, and it can be a very serious diagnosis. There’s good news, however. The vast majority of skin cancer cases are highly treatable if caught in the early stages,” said Adam Wisor, MSN, Nurse Practitioner at the Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Patient Gets Six COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in a Single Shot

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A nurse in Italy accidentally administered six doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient as a single shot, according to CBS News. The 23-year-old patient received the vaccination on Sunday morning and was observed...
Public HealthPosted by
SlashGear

WHO has a big warning for people who work 55 hours or more per week

If you work long hours every week, you may be increasing your risk of dying from a major cardiovascular event, according to the World Health Organization. The number of people who have died from stroke and heart disease linked to long working hours has increased substantially from 2000 to 2016, according to a newly published study from WHO and the International Labour Organization.
CancerWZZM 13

Sunny spring days bring greater risk of Melanoma and other Skin cancers

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world. As we enter May, Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we invited a local expert to share resources and answer questions. Dr. Paul Wright is from Spectrum Health Cancer Center. He talked about the different forms of skin cancer, what...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

'We are dying inside': Indian doctor on losing patients to Covid

CNN’s Sam Kiley reports from a hospital in New Delhi where eight people, including one doctor, died after the facility ran out of medical oxygen. India has recorded over 18 million cases since the pandemic began — and its health care infrastructure has crumbled under pressure, with hospitals running out of oxygen and medicines.
Public HealthWBTV

Distracted nurse gives woman 6 doses of COVID vaccine in a single shot

ROME (CBS News) - A 23-year-old Italian woman who was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine all at once was released from a hospital on Monday without having suffered any apparent adverse reactions, local health authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Noa Hospital in Massa, in Tuscany.
Health ServicesThe Verge

Getting hospitals ready for the next pandemic

As surges of COVID-19 cases spread throughout the United States over the past year, hospitals overwhelmed with patients quickly ran out of everything: masks, gloves, beds, space, doctors, nurses. Hospital workers in New York City, one of the first epicenters of the US pandemic, wore garbage bags as protective equipment. Patients in overcrowded California emergency rooms spent hours lying in hallways. Nurses in Missouri worked twice the normal number of shifts to make up for sick colleagues.
HealthMedscape News

Insoles or Braces Show Best Pain Relief for Knee OA

The use of braces or insoles in combination with nonbiomechanical treatments appear to deliver the greatest pain relief for patients with medial tibiofemoral osteoarthritis, although the evidence supporting these interventions has a high degree of uncertainty, according findings from a large meta-analysis of randomized, controlled trials presented at the OARSI 2021 World Congress.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says, specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with serious caution, because of serious health risks of the potential for drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and Don't Know It.
Public HealthPhnom Penh Post

Six months required for Covid survivors who want to get vaccinated

People who have recovered from Covid-19 do not need to get vaccinated against the disease because they have already developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, but they can get the jab six month after recovery if they desire, according to Ministry of Health spokeswoman Or Vandine. “For those who have received their...
Diseases & TreatmentsHammond Daily Star

Dangers of atrial fibrillation

More than 40 million individuals worldwide have atrial fibrillation, which is the most common heart arrhythmia disorder. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way. Risk of developing the disorder rises with age and the number of other conditions including high blood...