The critters destroying golf courses

Residents in Sentinel-area counties could very well be hearing a new ‘‘song’’ in the near future when they are out of doors. It is the song of the insect we all know – but maybe not necessarily love – as the periodic cicada. Millions, perhaps billions, of the little critters are expected to emerge between now and late June in 15 different states throughout the eastern United States, including Pennsylvania. Sightings of the latest cicada generation – dubbed Brood X to indicate the 10th ‘‘edition’’ of the particular bug that emerges in 17-year cycles – already have been confirmed in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. As of press time, the nearest to this area that have been seen is Vienna, Va., which is in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Once cicadas emerge in Pennsylvania, they primarily will be found in several counties including Dauphin and Schuylkill, according to the cicadamania. com website. Additional sources say Northumberland should be added to that list. The species megatibicen auletes is one of those most common to Pennsylvania. It is known for breaking into ‘‘song’’ at dusk. Gestating underground since 2004, Brood X will begin to emerge when the soil 8 inches beneath the surface reaches 64 degrees F. A warm, steady rain often triggers an emergence as well. On the other hand, a prolonged cold snap could cause a delay. Other factors, according to cicada mania.com, include the appearance of leaves on trees and when iris flowers bloom. Males are the primary ‘‘singers’’ when the cicadas are finally present. The ‘‘songs’’ are created by activating special organs known as tymbals, membranes that vibrate very quickly when pulled by tiny muscles. Cicadamania.com states that the ‘‘songs’’ can have different meanings, ranging from distress signals to mating calls. On occasion, the guys will synchronize their mating calls to create a ‘‘chorus’’ to attract the ladies. Speaking of the females, they sometimes ‘‘respond’’ to mating calls by flicking their wings. Some males communicate in this way as well. The sound has been compared to that of the “hum’’ from electrical power lines, only louder. Depending on the size of the gathering, the cicadas’ ‘‘song’’ can reach 100 decibels – the equivalent of a jet aircraft taking off; or numerous machines in full operation, including an outboard marine engine; power lawn mower; motorcycle; farm tractor; jackhammer or garbage truck, according to the pestworld.org website. Not a Locust Although it’s common to compare cicadas to locusts, the fact is they are not part of a common insect family. Locusts are a type of grasshopper with the ability not only to fly, but to cause serious dam- SEE CICADAS • PAGE A6.