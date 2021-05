U.S. Senator Mike Braun has reintroduced his Drug Price Transparency Act and Health Care PRICE Transparency Act. “As one of the leading voices on Capitol Hill for healthcare reform, I am proud to put forth much needed solutions to address rising prices and access challenges in several sectors of the health care industry,” said U.S. Senator Mike Braun. “These solutions will bring transparency to the healthcare system and in turn create more competition and drive down health care costs for Americans. Knowing the cost of health care will empower Americans to shop for the services best suited to their needs.