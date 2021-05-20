RF Transceiver Market 2025 – How The Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth In Recent Years?
A transceiver is a device in which both the transmitter and receiver are combined on an integrated circuit board which enables wireless communication. With the help of radio frequency modules, the transceiver is capable of high-speed data transmission. In radio communications, a transceiver provides two-way radio which combines transmitter and receiver exchanges information in half-duplex mode. Transceivers term is commonly referred to the medium attachment units which are commonly deployed in Ethernet networks and Wi-Fi routers.