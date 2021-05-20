RF Transceiver Market 2025 – How The Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth In Recent Years?

Increasing smartphone users and advances in wireless communication networks to present potential growth opportunities for tower mounted amplifiers. Tower mounted amplifier is an electronic low noise amplifier that is placed on telecom tower, which is also known as base transceiver station, in close proximity to the antenna. The main function of the amplifier is to reduce noise figures thus enhancing overall sensitivity of the base transceiver station. Tower mounted amplifier devices are also called mast head amplifiers and are typically used to receive weak signals that come from mobile phones to the base transceiver station. There are various types of tower mounted amplifiers, namely, single band tower mounted amplifiers, dual band tower mounted amplifiers, triple band tower mounted amplifiers and multi band tower mounted amplifiers.