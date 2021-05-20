Exploring the 19th century community of New Berlin

Located near Dames Point in Northeast Jacksonville, the village of New Berlin dates back 1860 when Dr. Henry Von Balsan acquired 50 acres at Yellow Bluff, renaming the area after his hometown in Germany. After the civil war, the New Berlin became a small fishing and shipbuilding village along the St. Johns River. One of many fishing villages established along the St. Johns River between downtown and Mayport during the late 19th century, New Berlin was dealt a significant economic blow when the creation of JAXPORT’s Blount Island Terminal destroyed the fishing industry. Despite many peer communities being erased from existence during the 20th century, New Berlin continues to survive.