Anapole-assisted giant electric field enhancement for surface-enhanced coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy

By Maryam Ghahremani, Mojtaba Karimi Habil, Carlos J. Zapata-Rodriguez
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coherent anti-Stokes Raman spectroscopy (CARS) techniques are recognized for their ability to detect and identify vibrational coherent processes down to the single-molecular levels. Plasmonic oligomers supporting full-range Fano-like line profiles in their scattering spectrum are one of the most promising class of substrates in the context of surface-enhanced (SE) CARS application. In this work, an engineered assembly of metallic disk-shaped nanoparticles providing two Fano-like resonance modes is presented as a highly-efficient design of SECARS substrate. We show that the scattering dips corresponding to the double-Fano spectral line shapes are originated from the mutual interaction of electric and toroidal dipole moments, leading to the so-called non-trivial first- and second-order anapole states. The anapole modes, especially the higher-order ones, can result in huge near-field enhancement due to their light-trapping capability into the so-called “hot spots”. In addition, independent spectral tunability of the second Fano line shape is exhibited by modulating the gap distance of the corner particles. This feature is closely related to the electric current loop associated with the corner particles in the second-order anapole state and provides a simple design procedure of an optimum SECARS substrate, where the electric field hot spots corresponding to three involved wavelengths, i.e., anti-Stokes, pump, and Stokes, are localized at the same spatial position. These findings yield valuable insight into the plasmonic substrate design for SECARS applications as well as for other nonlinear optical processes, such as four-wave mixing and multi-photon surface spectroscopy.

www.nature.com
#Electric Field#Field Strength#Design Elements#Direct Response#Hot Properties#Introduction Interaction#Lspr#Oligomer Plasmonic#E Astruc#O D Johnson#Scs#University Of Tehran#A Ebbesen#Acs Photonics#University Of Tabriz#University Of Valencia#Nanophotonics#M Kneipp#Oxford University Press#Acs Nano
TrafficNature.com

Enhanced electrical conductivity and mechanical properties in thermally stable fine-grained copper wire

The rapid development of high-speed rail requires copper contact wire that simultaneously possesses excellent electrical conductivity, thermal stability and mechanical properties. Unfortunately, these are generally mutually exclusive properties. Here, we demonstrate directional optimization of microstructure and overcome the strength-conductivity tradeoff in copper wire. We use rotary swaging to prepare copper wire with a fiber texture and long ultrafine grains aligned along the wire axis. The wire exhibits a high electrical conductivity of 97% of the international annealed copper standard (IACS), a yield strength of over 450 MPa, high impact and wear resistances, and thermal stability of up to 573 K for 1 h. Subsequent annealing enhances the conductivity to 103 % of IACS while maintaining a yield strength above 380 MPa. The long grains provide a channel for free electrons, while the low-angle grain boundaries between ultrafine grains block dislocation slip and crack propagation, and lower the ability for boundary migration.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Complex Shapes of Photons for Fast Photonic Quantum Computations and Safe Data Transfer

Researchers at Tampere University Photonics Laboratory have demonstrated how two interfering photons can bunch into various shapes. These complex shapes are beneficial for quantum technologies, such as performing fast photonic quantum computations and safe data transfer. The method opens new possibilities also for creating enhanced measurement and sensing techniques. As...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Microscopes Improved With Artificial Intelligence

A representation of a neural network provides a backdrop to a fish larva's beating heart. Credit: Tobias Wüstefeld. To observe the swift neuronal signals in a fish brain, scientists have started to use a technique called light-field microscopy, which makes it possible to image such fast biological processes in 3D. But the images are often lacking in quality, and it takes hours or days for massive amounts of data to be converted into 3D volumes and movies.
ChemistryNature.com

Probing subwavelength in-plane anisotropy with antenna-assisted infrared nano-spectroscopy

Infrared nano-spectroscopy based on scattering-type scanning near-field optical microscopy (s-SNOM) is commonly employed to probe the vibrational fingerprints of materials at the nanometer length scale. However, due to the elongated and axisymmetric tip shank, s-SNOM is less sensitive to the in-plane sample anisotropy in general. In this article, we report an easy-to-implement method to probe the in-plane dielectric responses of materials with the assistance of a metallic disk micro-antenna. As a proof-of-concept demonstration, we investigate here the in-plane phonon responses of two prototypical samples, i.e. in (100) sapphire and x-cut lithium niobate (LiNbO3). In particular, the sapphire in-plane vibrations between 350 cm−1 to 800 cm−1 that correspond to LO phonon modes along the crystal b- and c-axis are determined with a spatial resolution of < λ/10, without needing any fitting parameters. In LiNbO3, we identify the in-plane orientation of its optical axis via the phonon modes, demonstrating that our method can be applied without prior knowledge of the crystal orientation. Our method can be elegantly adapted to retrieve the in-plane anisotropic response of a broad range of materials, i.e. subwavelength microcrystals, van-der-Waals materials, or topological insulators.
TechnologyAzom.com

Creating the Quietest Operating Environments for Electron Microscope

For over two decades, Herzan has facilitated the creation of exceptionally quiet operating environments for end-users and manufacturers of electron microscopes. Herzan continually strives to assist researchers to optimize the quality of data obtained by an electron microscope through developing research-grade environmental solutions to isolate vibrational, acoustic and EMI noise under all ambient lab conditions.
EngineeringPhys.org

Researchers in Sweden develop light emitter for quantum circuits

The promise of a quantum internet depends on the complexities of harnessing light to transmit quantum information over fiber optic networks. A potential step forward was reported today by researchers in Sweden who developed integrated chips that can generate light particles on demand and without the need for extreme refrigeration.
ScienceNature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.
ScienceNature.com

Physical conditions and frictional properties in the source region of a slow-slip event

Recent geodetic studies have shown that slow-slip events can occur on subduction faults, including their shallow (<15 km depth) parts where tsunamis are also generated. Although observations of such events are now widespread, the physical conditions promoting shallow slow-slip events remain poorly understood. Here we use full waveform inversion of controlled-source seismic data from the central Hikurangi (New Zealand) subduction margin to constrain the physical conditions in a region hosting slow slip. We find that the subduction fault is characterized by compliant, overpressured and mechanically weak material. We identify sharp lateral variations in pore pressure, which reflect focused fluid flow along thrust faults and have a fundamental influence on the distribution of mechanical properties and frictional stability along the subduction fault. We then use high-resolution data-derived mechanical properties to underpin rate–state friction models of slow slip. These models show that shallow subduction fault rocks must be nearly velocity neutral to generate shallow frictional slow slip. Our results have implications for understanding fault-loading processes and slow transient fault slip along megathrust faults.
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop graphene-based sensing technology for wearable medical devices

Researchers at AMBER, the SFI Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research, and from Trinity's School of Physics, have developed next-generation, graphene-based sensing technology using their innovative G-Putty material. The team's printed sensors are 50 times more sensitive than the industry standard and outperform other comparable nano-enabled sensors in an...
CancerNature.com

Enhancing anti-tumor immunity by autophagy inhibition

Two recent studies demonstrate how autophagy, in both tumor cells and host tissues, regulates anti-tumor T cell responses. These works add to accumulating evidence that inhibitors of autophagy could be used in combination with immunotherapy in certain cancer types. 1. Dikic, I. & Elazar, Z. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol....
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced differentiation of functional human T cells in NSGW41 mice with tissue-specific expression of human interleukin-7

Humanized mouse models have become increasingly valuable tools to study human hematopoiesis and infectious diseases. However, human T-cell differentiation remains inefficient. We generated mice expressing human interleukin-7 (IL-7), a critical growth and survival factor for T cells, under the control of murine IL-7 regulatory elements. After transfer of human cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, transgenic mice on the NSGW41 background, termed NSGW41hIL7, showed elevated and prolonged human cellularity in the thymus while maintaining physiological ratios of thymocyte subsets. As a consequence, numbers of functional human T cells in the periphery were increased without evidence for pathological lymphoproliferation or aberrant expansion of effector or memory-like T cells. We conclude that the novel NSGW41hIL7 strain represents an optimized mouse model for humanization to better understand human T-cell differentiation in vivo and to generate a human immune system with a better approximation of human lymphocyte ratios.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrode-induced impurities in tin halide perovskite solar cell material CsSnBr from first principles

All-inorganic lead-free CsSnBr3 is attractive for applications in solar cells due to its nontoxicity and stability, but the device performance to date has been poor. Besides the intrinsic properties, impurities induced from electrodes may significantly influence the device performance. Here, we systematically studied the stability, transition energy levels, and diffusion of impurities from the most commonly used electrodes (Au, Ag, Cu, graphite, and graphene) in CsSnBr3 based on density functional theory calculations. Our results reveal that, whereas graphite and graphene electrodes exhibit negligible influence on CsSnBr3 due to the relatively high formation energies for carbon impurities in CsSnBr3, atoms from the metal electrodes can effectively diffuse into CsSnBr3 along interstice and form electrically active impurities in CsSnBr3. In this case, a significant amount of donor interstitial impurities, such as \(Ag_i^ +\), \(Cu_i^ +\), and \(Au_i^ +\), will be formed under p-type conditions, whereas the Sn-site substitutional acceptor impurities, namely \(Au_{Sn}^{2 - }\), \(Ag_{Sn}^{2 - }\), and \(Cu_{Sn}^{2 - }\), are the dominant impurities, especially under n-type conditions. In particular, except for \(Au_i^ +\), all these major impurities from the metal electrodes act as nonradiative recombination centers in CsSnBr3 and significantly degrade the device performance. Our work highlights the distinct behaviors of the electrode impurities in CsSnBr3 and their influence on the related devices and provides valuable information for identifying suitable electrodes for optoelectronic applications.
ScienceMedagadget.com

Phonon Probe to Image Tissues Ultrasonically at Nanoscale

Visual signs of disease can often be spotted within affected tissues, and advances in histopathology have provided clinicians with powerful diagnostic tools to spot those signs. Microscopes are the cornerstone of this trade, and although they have proven to be extremely useful, they do suffer from some limitations. They are effectively 2D imaging devices that don’t offer a good perspective on the volumetric nature of things at small scales, and they only detect light, which can’t sense clinically important properties such as tissue stiffness.
ChemistryNature.com

Metal-organic framework membranes with single-atomic centers for photocatalytic CO and O reduction

The demand for sustainable energy has motivated the development of artificial photosynthesis. Yet the catalyst and reaction interface designs for directly fixing permanent gases (e.g. CO2, O2, N2) into liquid fuels are still challenged by slow mass transfer and sluggish catalytic kinetics at the gas-liquid-solid boundary. Here, we report that gas-permeable metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes can modify the electronic structures and catalytic properties of metal single-atoms (SAs) to promote the diffusion, activation, and reduction of gas molecules (e.g. CO2, O2) and produce liquid fuels under visible light and mild conditions. With Ir SAs as active centers, the defect-engineered MOF (e.g. activated NH2-UiO-66) particles can reduce CO2 to HCOOH with an apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) of 2.51% at 420 nm on the gas-liquid-solid reaction interface. With promoted gas diffusion at the porous gas-solid interfaces, the gas-permeable SA/MOF membranes can directly convert humid CO2 gas into HCOOH with a near-unity selectivity and a significantly increased AQE of 15.76% at 420 nm. A similar strategy can be applied to the photocatalytic O2-to-H2O2 conversions, suggesting the wide applicability of our catalyst and reaction interface designs.
PhysicsNature.com

Free electron to electride transition in dense liquid potassium

At high pressures, simple metals such as potassium have a rich phase diagram including an insulating electride phase in which electrons have a localized, anionic character. Measurements in the liquid phase have shown a transition between two states, but experimental challenges have prevented detailed thermodynamic measurements. Using potassium as an example, we present numerical evidence that the liquid–liquid transition is a continuous transformation from free electron to electride behaviour. We show that the transformation manifests in anomalous diffusivity, thermal expansion, speed of sound, coordination number, reflectivity and heat capacity across a wide range of pressures. The abnormalities stem from a significant change in the local electronic and ionic structure. Although primarily a pressure-induced phenomenon, there is also a thermal expansion anomaly. By establishing the electride nature of the high-pressure liquid phase, we resolve the long-standing mystery of how a liquid can be denser than a close-packed solid. Our work is relevant for high-pressure thermodynamic properties of all alkali metal liquids.
ScienceNature.com

Toxoplasma LIPIN is essential in channeling host lipid fluxes through membrane biogenesis and lipid storage

Apicomplexa are obligate intracellular parasites responsible for major human diseases. Their intracellular survival relies on intense lipid synthesis, which fuels membrane biogenesis. Parasite lipids are generated as an essential combination of fatty acids scavenged from the host and de novo synthesized within the parasite apicoplast. The molecular and metabolic mechanisms allowing regulation and channeling of these fatty acid fluxes for intracellular parasite survival are currently unknown. Here, we identify an essential phosphatidic acid phosphatase in Toxoplasma gondii, TgLIPIN, as the central metabolic nexus responsible for controlled lipid synthesis sustaining parasite development. Lipidomics reveal that TgLIPIN controls the synthesis of diacylglycerol and levels of phosphatidic acid that regulates the fine balance of lipids between storage and membrane biogenesis. Using fluxomic approaches, we uncover the first parasite host-scavenged lipidome and show that TgLIPIN prevents parasite death by ‘lipotoxicity’ through effective channeling of host-scavenged fatty acids to storage triacylglycerols and membrane phospholipids.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
ScienceNature.com

Reduced resilience of terrestrial ecosystems locally is not reflected on a global scale

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 88 (2021) Cite this article. Global climate change likely alters the structure and function of vegetation and the stability of terrestrial ecosystems. It is therefore important to assess the factors controlling ecosystem resilience from local to global scales. Here we assess terrestrial vegetation resilience over the past 35 years using early warning indicators calculated from normalized difference vegetation index data. On a local scale we find that climate change reduced the resilience of ecosystems in 64.5% of the global terrestrial vegetated area. Temperature had a greater influence on vegetation resilience than precipitation, while climate mean state had a greater influence than climate variability. However, there is no evidence for decreased ecological resilience on larger scales. Instead, climate warming increased spatial asynchrony of vegetation which buffered the global-scale impacts on resilience. We suggest that the response of terrestrial ecosystem resilience to global climate change is scale-dependent and influenced by spatial asynchrony on the global scale.
ComputersNature.com

Anomalous resistive switching in memristors based on two-dimensional palladium diselenide using heterophase grain boundaries

The implementation of memristive synapses in neuromorphic computing is hindered by the limited reproducibility and high energy consumption of the switching behaviour of the devices. Typical filament-type memristors suffer, in particular, from temporal and spatial variation in the set voltage and resistance states due to stochastic filament formation. Here, we report memristors based on two-dimensional pentagonal palladium diselenide (PdSe2) that can exhibit anomalous resistive switching behaviour with two interchangeable reset modes: total reset and quasi-reset. Heterophase grain boundaries are formed in the PdSe2 via local phase transitions induced by electron-beam irradiation, which leads to residual filaments along the grain boundaries that can guide the formation of conductive filaments. When operated in the quasi-reset mode, the memristors show a sixfold improvement in switching variation compared with devices operating in the total-reset mode, as well as a low set voltage (0.6 V), long retention times and programmable multilevel resistance states. We also show that the devices can emulate synaptic plasticity and that multipattern memorization can be implemented using a crossbar array architecture.
ScienceNature.com

Allele-specific DNA methylation maps in monozygotic twins discordant for psychiatric disorders reveal that disease-associated switching at the EIPR1 regulatory loci modulates neural function

The non-Mendelian features of phenotypic variations within monozygotic twins are likely complicated by environmental modifiers of genetic effects that have yet to be elucidated. Here, we performed methylome and genome analyses of blood DNA from psychiatric disorder-discordant monozygotic twins to study how allele-specific methylation (ASM) mediates phenotypic variations. We identified that thousands of genetic variants with ASM imbalances exhibit phenotypic variation-associated switching at regulatory loci. These ASMs have plausible causal associations with psychiatric disorders through effects on interactions between transcription factors, DNA methylations, and other epigenomic markers and then contribute to dysregulated gene expression, which eventually increases disease susceptibility. Moreover, we also experimentally validated the model that the rs4854158 alternative C allele at an ASM switching regulatory locus of EIPR1 encoding endosome-associated recycling protein-interacting protein 1, is associated with demethylation and higher RNA expression and shows lower TF binding affinities in unaffected controls. An epigenetic ASM switching induces C allele hypermethylation and then recruits repressive Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), reinforces trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 and inhibits its transcriptional activity, thus leading to downregulation of EIPR1 in schizophrenia. Moreover, disruption of rs4854158 induces gain of EIPR1 function and promotes neural development and vesicle trafficking. Our study provides a powerful framework for identifying regulatory risk variants and contributes to our understanding of the interplay between genetic and epigenetic variants in mediating psychiatric disorder susceptibility.