newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Diversity-oriented functionalization of 2-pyridones and uracils

By Yong Shang, Chenggui Wu, Qianwen Gao, Chang Liu, Lisha Li, Xinping Zhang, Hong-Gang Cheng, Shanshan Liu, Qianghui Zhou
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHeterocycles 2-pyridone and uracil are privileged pharmacophores. Diversity-oriented synthesis of their derivatives is in urgent need in medicinal chemistry. Herein, we report a palladium/norbornene cooperative catalysis enabled dual-functionalization of iodinated 2-pyridones and uracils. The success of this research depends on the use of two unique norbornene derivatives as the mediator. Readily available alkyl halides/tosylates and aryl bromides are utilized as ortho-alkylating and -arylating reagents, respectively. Widely accessible ipso-terminating reagents, including H/DCO2Na, boronic acid/ester, terminal alkene and alkyne are compatible with this protocol. Thus, a large number of valuable 2-pyridone derivatives, including deuterium/CD3-labeled 2-pyridones, bicyclic 2-pyridones, 2-pyridone-fenofibrate conjugate, axially chiral 2-pyridone (97% ee), as well as uracil and thymine derivatives, can be quickly prepared in a predictable manner (79 examples reported), which will be very useful in new drug discovery.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2 Pyridone#Economy#Crowdsourcing#Uracils#H Dco2na#Alkyne#Pharmacophore#Milrinone#Fda#Hts#De Novo Construction#Nbe#Alkenyl Catellani#China Chem#N Gevorgyan#S Fukuyama#Wuhan University#C D Lautens#E Baratta#J A Saa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryElectronicsWeekly.com

Graphene physically unclonable function

Graphene transistors have been used to create a physically unclonable function (a PUF) – one of the key building blocks of high-end on-chip security. PUFs create numbers from the fine-grained randomness found in in an individual IC, due to doping and manufacturing variations, for example. In this case, variations in...
ScienceNature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.
ComputersNature.com

Power of data in quantum machine learning

The use of quantum computing for machine learning is among the most exciting prospective applications of quantum technologies. However, machine learning tasks where data is provided can be considerably different than commonly studied computational tasks. In this work, we show that some problems that are classically hard to compute can be easily predicted by classical machines learning from data. Using rigorous prediction error bounds as a foundation, we develop a methodology for assessing potential quantum advantage in learning tasks. The bounds are tight asymptotically and empirically predictive for a wide range of learning models. These constructions explain numerical results showing that with the help of data, classical machine learning models can be competitive with quantum models even if they are tailored to quantum problems. We then propose a projected quantum model that provides a simple and rigorous quantum speed-up for a learning problem in the fault-tolerant regime. For near-term implementations, we demonstrate a significant prediction advantage over some classical models on engineered data sets designed to demonstrate a maximal quantum advantage in one of the largest numerical tests for gate-based quantum machine learning to date, up to 30 qubits.
ScienceNature.com

Burst-dependent synaptic plasticity can coordinate learning in hierarchical circuits

Synaptic plasticity is believed to be a key physiological mechanism for learning. It is well established that it depends on pre- and postsynaptic activity. However, models that rely solely on pre- and postsynaptic activity for synaptic changes have, so far, not been able to account for learning complex tasks that demand credit assignment in hierarchical networks. Here we show that if synaptic plasticity is regulated by high-frequency bursts of spikes, then pyramidal neurons higher in a hierarchical circuit can coordinate the plasticity of lower-level connections. Using simulations and mathematical analyses, we demonstrate that, when paired with short-term synaptic dynamics, regenerative activity in the apical dendrites and synaptic plasticity in feedback pathways, a burst-dependent learning rule can solve challenging tasks that require deep network architectures. Our results demonstrate that well-known properties of dendrites, synapses and synaptic plasticity are sufficient to enable sophisticated learning in hierarchical circuits.
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced differentiation of functional human T cells in NSGW41 mice with tissue-specific expression of human interleukin-7

Humanized mouse models have become increasingly valuable tools to study human hematopoiesis and infectious diseases. However, human T-cell differentiation remains inefficient. We generated mice expressing human interleukin-7 (IL-7), a critical growth and survival factor for T cells, under the control of murine IL-7 regulatory elements. After transfer of human cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, transgenic mice on the NSGW41 background, termed NSGW41hIL7, showed elevated and prolonged human cellularity in the thymus while maintaining physiological ratios of thymocyte subsets. As a consequence, numbers of functional human T cells in the periphery were increased without evidence for pathological lymphoproliferation or aberrant expansion of effector or memory-like T cells. We conclude that the novel NSGW41hIL7 strain represents an optimized mouse model for humanization to better understand human T-cell differentiation in vivo and to generate a human immune system with a better approximation of human lymphocyte ratios.
WildlifeNature.com

The genome of Nautilus pompilius illuminates eye evolution and biomineralization

Nautilus is the sole surviving externally shelled cephalopod from the Palaeozoic. It is unique within cephalopod genealogy and critical to understanding the evolutionary novelties of cephalopods. Here, we present a complete Nautilus pompilius genome as a fundamental genomic reference on cephalopod innovations, such as the pinhole eye and biomineralization. Nautilus shows a compact, minimalist genome with few encoding genes and slow evolutionary rates in both non-coding and coding regions among known cephalopods. Importantly, multiple genomic innovations including gene losses, independent contraction and expansion of specific gene families and their associated regulatory networks likely moulded the evolution of the nautilus pinhole eye. The conserved molluscan biomineralization toolkit and lineage-specific repetitive low-complexity domains are essential to the construction of the nautilus shell. The nautilus genome constitutes a valuable resource for reconstructing the evolutionary scenarios and genomic innovations that shape the extant cephalopods.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the activation mechanism of autoinhibited RalF by integrated simulation and experimental approaches

RalF is an Arf GEF from Legionella pneumophilia, the bacterium that causes severe pneumonia. In its crystal structure, RalF is in the autoinhibited form. A large-scale domain motion is expected to lift the autoinhibition, the mechanism of which is still unknown. Since RalF is activated in the presence of the membrane, its active structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex could not have been determined experimentally. On the simulation side, it has been proven that classical Molecular Dynamics (MD) alone is not efficient enough to map motions of such amplitude and determine the active conformation of RalF. In this article, using Molecular Dynamics with excited Normal Modes (MDeNM) combined with previous experimental findings we were able to determine the active RalF structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex in the presence of the membrane, bridging the gap between experiments and simulation.
ChemistryNature.com

Facile preparation of water-soluble multiwalled carbon nanotubes bearing phosphorylcholine groups for heat generation under near-infrared irradiation

In the present study, water-soluble molecular complexes between carboxylic acid-functionalized multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) and biocompatible poly(2-methacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine) (PMPC) were prepared by hand grinding. MWCNTs could be solubilized in phosphate-buffered saline using this simple method. The suspended concentration of MWCNTs was found to increase with increasing polymer concentration and pH of the solution. Heat generation from the complexes was studied upon irradiation with near-infrared (NIR) radiation at a wavelength of 808 nm. The results demonstrated that MWCNTs absorbed light and generated heat when the molecular complex was irradiated by NIR. The solution temperature increased with increasing MWCNT concentration and irradiation time.
ChemistryNature.com

Metal-organic framework membranes with single-atomic centers for photocatalytic CO and O reduction

The demand for sustainable energy has motivated the development of artificial photosynthesis. Yet the catalyst and reaction interface designs for directly fixing permanent gases (e.g. CO2, O2, N2) into liquid fuels are still challenged by slow mass transfer and sluggish catalytic kinetics at the gas-liquid-solid boundary. Here, we report that gas-permeable metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes can modify the electronic structures and catalytic properties of metal single-atoms (SAs) to promote the diffusion, activation, and reduction of gas molecules (e.g. CO2, O2) and produce liquid fuels under visible light and mild conditions. With Ir SAs as active centers, the defect-engineered MOF (e.g. activated NH2-UiO-66) particles can reduce CO2 to HCOOH with an apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) of 2.51% at 420 nm on the gas-liquid-solid reaction interface. With promoted gas diffusion at the porous gas-solid interfaces, the gas-permeable SA/MOF membranes can directly convert humid CO2 gas into HCOOH with a near-unity selectivity and a significantly increased AQE of 15.76% at 420 nm. A similar strategy can be applied to the photocatalytic O2-to-H2O2 conversions, suggesting the wide applicability of our catalyst and reaction interface designs.
ScienceNature.com

Allele-specific DNA methylation maps in monozygotic twins discordant for psychiatric disorders reveal that disease-associated switching at the EIPR1 regulatory loci modulates neural function

The non-Mendelian features of phenotypic variations within monozygotic twins are likely complicated by environmental modifiers of genetic effects that have yet to be elucidated. Here, we performed methylome and genome analyses of blood DNA from psychiatric disorder-discordant monozygotic twins to study how allele-specific methylation (ASM) mediates phenotypic variations. We identified that thousands of genetic variants with ASM imbalances exhibit phenotypic variation-associated switching at regulatory loci. These ASMs have plausible causal associations with psychiatric disorders through effects on interactions between transcription factors, DNA methylations, and other epigenomic markers and then contribute to dysregulated gene expression, which eventually increases disease susceptibility. Moreover, we also experimentally validated the model that the rs4854158 alternative C allele at an ASM switching regulatory locus of EIPR1 encoding endosome-associated recycling protein-interacting protein 1, is associated with demethylation and higher RNA expression and shows lower TF binding affinities in unaffected controls. An epigenetic ASM switching induces C allele hypermethylation and then recruits repressive Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), reinforces trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 and inhibits its transcriptional activity, thus leading to downregulation of EIPR1 in schizophrenia. Moreover, disruption of rs4854158 induces gain of EIPR1 function and promotes neural development and vesicle trafficking. Our study provides a powerful framework for identifying regulatory risk variants and contributes to our understanding of the interplay between genetic and epigenetic variants in mediating psychiatric disorder susceptibility.
PhysicsNature.com

Free electron to electride transition in dense liquid potassium

At high pressures, simple metals such as potassium have a rich phase diagram including an insulating electride phase in which electrons have a localized, anionic character. Measurements in the liquid phase have shown a transition between two states, but experimental challenges have prevented detailed thermodynamic measurements. Using potassium as an example, we present numerical evidence that the liquid–liquid transition is a continuous transformation from free electron to electride behaviour. We show that the transformation manifests in anomalous diffusivity, thermal expansion, speed of sound, coordination number, reflectivity and heat capacity across a wide range of pressures. The abnormalities stem from a significant change in the local electronic and ionic structure. Although primarily a pressure-induced phenomenon, there is also a thermal expansion anomaly. By establishing the electride nature of the high-pressure liquid phase, we resolve the long-standing mystery of how a liquid can be denser than a close-packed solid. Our work is relevant for high-pressure thermodynamic properties of all alkali metal liquids.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
ScienceNature.com

Generation and measurement of intense few-femtosecond superradiant extreme-ultraviolet free-electron laser pulses

Free-electron lasers producing ultrashort pulses with high peak power promise to extend ultrafast non-linear spectroscopic techniques into the extreme-ultraviolet–X-ray regime. Key aspects are the synchronization between pump and probe, and the control of the pulse properties (duration, intensity and coherence). Externally seeded free-electron lasers produce coherent pulses that can be synchronized with femtosecond accuracy. An important goal is to shorten the pulse duration, but the simple approach of shortening the seed is not sufficient because of the finite-gain bandwidth of the conversion process. An alternative is the amplification of a soliton in a multistage, superradiant cascade: here, we demonstrate the generation of few-femtosecond extreme-ultraviolet pulses, whose duration we measure by autocorrelation. We achieve pulses four times shorter, and with a higher peak power, than in the standard high-gain harmonic generation mode and we prove that the pulse duration matches the Fourier transform limit of the spectral intensity distribution.
ScienceNature.com

Increased hippocampal excitability in miR-324-null mice

MicroRNAs are non-coding RNAs that act to downregulate the expression of target genes by translational repression and degradation of messenger RNA molecules. Individual microRNAs have the ability to specifically target a wide array of gene transcripts, therefore allowing each microRNA to play key roles in multiple biological pathways. miR-324 is a microRNA predicted to target thousands of RNA transcripts and is expressed far more highly in the brain than in any other tissue, suggesting that it may play a role in one or multiple neurological pathways. Here we present data from the first global miR-324-null mice, in which increased excitability and interictal discharges were identified in vitro in the hippocampus. RNA sequencing was used to identify differentially expressed genes in miR-324-null mice which may contribute to this increased hippocampal excitability, and 3′UTR luciferase assays and western blotting revealed that two of these, Suox and Cd300lf, are novel direct targets of miR-324. Characterisation of microRNAs that produce an effect on neurological activity, such as miR-324, and identification of the pathways they regulate will allow a better understanding of the processes involved in normal neurological function and in turn may present novel pharmaceutical targets in treating neurological disease.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Internalization and vacuolar targeting of the brassinosteroid hormone receptor BRI1 are regulated by ubiquitination

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms7151, published online 21 January 2015. This article contains an error in Supplementary Fig. 2b. The gel image in the lower panel labelled as ACT2 was duplicated from a previous gel image labelled as Ubq10 in Figure S5 of a prior publication1. The RT-PCR experiment in question has since been repeated to analyze ACTIN2 and BRI1m-CITRINE expression in the WT, bri1/BRI1-mCitrine, bri1/BRI1-mCitrine-Ub and bri1/BRI1-mCitrine-UbI44A genotypes described in the original article. 27 cycles of PCR amplification was performed using primers 5′-GCCCAGAAGTCTTGTTCCAG-3′ and 5′-TCATACTCGGCCTTGGAGAT-3′ for ACTIN2 and 5′-GACTTCTTCAAGTCCGCCATG-3′ and 5′-GTCCTCCTTGAAGTCGATGC-3′ for mCITRINE. cDNA was prepared as described in the original article, and PCR products were ran on 2% and 4% agarose gels for ACTIN2 and BRI1-mCitrine, respectively. The result of the new experiment appears below as Fig. 1.
ScienceNature.com

Demonstration of a compact plasma accelerator powered by laser-accelerated electron beams

Plasma wakefield accelerators are capable of sustaining gigavolt-per-centimeter accelerating fields, surpassing the electric breakdown threshold in state-of-the-art accelerator modules by 3-4 orders of magnitude. Beam-driven wakefields offer particularly attractive conditions for the generation and acceleration of high-quality beams. However, this scheme relies on kilometer-scale accelerators. Here, we report on the demonstration of a millimeter-scale plasma accelerator powered by laser-accelerated electron beams. We showcase the acceleration of electron beams to 128 MeV, consistent with simulations exhibiting accelerating gradients exceeding 100 GV m−1. This miniaturized accelerator is further explored by employing a controlled pair of drive and witness electron bunches, where a fraction of the driver energy is transferred to the accelerated witness through the plasma. Such a hybrid approach allows fundamental studies of beam-driven plasma accelerator concepts at widely accessible high-power laser facilities. It is anticipated to provide compact sources of energetic high-brightness electron beams for quality-demanding applications such as free-electron lasers.
ScienceNature.com

In silico analysis suggests the RNAi-enhancing antibiotic enoxacin as a potential inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 infection

COVID-19 has currently become the biggest challenge in the world. There is still no specific medicine for COVID-19, which leaves a critical gap for the identification of new drug candidates for the disease. Recent studies have reported that the small-molecule enoxacin exerts an antiviral activity by enhancing the RNAi pathway. The aim of this study is to analyze if enoxacin can exert anti-SARS-CoV-2 effects. We exploit multiple computational tools and databases to examine (i) whether the RNAi mechanism, as the target pathway of enoxacin, could act on the SARS-CoV-2 genome, and (ii) microRNAs induced by enoxacin might directly silence viral components as well as the host cell proteins mediating the viral entry and replication. We find that the RNA genome of SARS-CoV-2 might be a suitable substrate for DICER activity. We also highlight several enoxacin-enhanced microRNAs which could target SARS-CoV-2 components, pro-inflammatory cytokines, host cell components facilitating viral replication, and transcription factors enriched in lung stem cells, thereby promoting their differentiation and lung regeneration. Finally, our analyses identify several enoxacin-targeted regulatory modules that were critically associated with exacerbation of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Overall, our analysis suggests that enoxacin could be a promising candidate for COVID-19 treatment through enhancing the RNAi pathway.
CancerNature.com

Generation of hypoimmunogenic T cells from genetically engineered allogeneic human induced pluripotent stem cells

Avoiding the immune rejection of transplanted T cells is central to the success of allogeneic cancer immunotherapies. One solution to protecting T-cell grafts from immune rejection involves the deletion of allogeneic factors and of factors that activate cytotoxic immune cells. Here we report the generation of hypoimmunogenic cancer-antigen-specific T cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) lacking β2-microglobulin, the class-II major histocompatibility complex (MHC) transactivator and the natural killer (NK) cell-ligand poliovirus receptor CD155, and expressing single-chain MHC class-I antigen E. In mouse models of CD20-expressing leukaemia or lymphoma, differentiated T cells expressing a CD20 chimeric antigen receptor largely escaped recognition by NKG2A+ and DNAM-1+ NK cells and by CD8 and CD4 T cells in the allogeneic recipients while maintaining anti-tumour potency. Hypoimmunogenic iPSC-derived T cells may contribute to the creation of off-the-shelf T cell immunotherapies.
ScienceNature.com

Reduced resilience of terrestrial ecosystems locally is not reflected on a global scale

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 88 (2021) Cite this article. Global climate change likely alters the structure and function of vegetation and the stability of terrestrial ecosystems. It is therefore important to assess the factors controlling ecosystem resilience from local to global scales. Here we assess terrestrial vegetation resilience over the past 35 years using early warning indicators calculated from normalized difference vegetation index data. On a local scale we find that climate change reduced the resilience of ecosystems in 64.5% of the global terrestrial vegetated area. Temperature had a greater influence on vegetation resilience than precipitation, while climate mean state had a greater influence than climate variability. However, there is no evidence for decreased ecological resilience on larger scales. Instead, climate warming increased spatial asynchrony of vegetation which buffered the global-scale impacts on resilience. We suggest that the response of terrestrial ecosystem resilience to global climate change is scale-dependent and influenced by spatial asynchrony on the global scale.
ComputersNature.com

Anomalous resistive switching in memristors based on two-dimensional palladium diselenide using heterophase grain boundaries

The implementation of memristive synapses in neuromorphic computing is hindered by the limited reproducibility and high energy consumption of the switching behaviour of the devices. Typical filament-type memristors suffer, in particular, from temporal and spatial variation in the set voltage and resistance states due to stochastic filament formation. Here, we report memristors based on two-dimensional pentagonal palladium diselenide (PdSe2) that can exhibit anomalous resistive switching behaviour with two interchangeable reset modes: total reset and quasi-reset. Heterophase grain boundaries are formed in the PdSe2 via local phase transitions induced by electron-beam irradiation, which leads to residual filaments along the grain boundaries that can guide the formation of conductive filaments. When operated in the quasi-reset mode, the memristors show a sixfold improvement in switching variation compared with devices operating in the total-reset mode, as well as a low set voltage (0.6 V), long retention times and programmable multilevel resistance states. We also show that the devices can emulate synaptic plasticity and that multipattern memorization can be implemented using a crossbar array architecture.