Event generation and statistical sampling for physics with deep generative models and a density information buffer

By Sydney Otten, Sascha Caron, Wieske de Swart, Melissa van Beekveld, Luc Hendriks, Caspar van Leeuwen, Damian Podareanu, Roberto Ruiz de Austri, Rob Verheyen
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSimulating nature and in particular processes in particle physics require expensive computations and sometimes would take much longer than scientists can afford. Here, we explore ways to a solution for this problem by investigating recent advances in generative modeling and present a study for the generation of events from a physical process with deep generative models. The simulation of physical processes requires not only the production of physical events, but to also ensure that these events occur with the correct frequencies. We investigate the feasibility of learning the event generation and the frequency of occurrence with several generative machine learning models to produce events like Monte Carlo generators. We study three processes: a simple two-body decay, the processes e+e− → Z → l+l− and \(pp\to t\bar{t}\) including the decay of the top quarks and a simulation of the detector response. By buffering density information of encoded Monte Carlo events given the encoder of a Variational Autoencoder we are able to construct a prior for the sampling of new events from the decoder that yields distributions that are in very good agreement with real Monte Carlo events and are generated several orders of magnitude faster. Applications of this work include generic density estimation and sampling, targeted event generation via a principal component analysis of encoded ground truth data, anomaly detection and more efficient importance sampling, e.g., for the phase space integration of matrix elements in quantum field theories.

Science
Google
ScienceNature.com

Pairing a high-resolution statistical potential with a nucleobase-centric sampling algorithm for improving RNA model refinement

Refining modelled structures to approach experimental accuracy is one of the most challenging problems in molecular biology. Despite many years’ efforts, the progress in protein or RNA structure refinement has been slow because the global minimum given by the energy scores is not at the experimentally determined “native” structure. Here, we propose a fully knowledge-based energy function that captures the full orientation dependence of base–base, base–oxygen and oxygen–oxygen interactions with the RNA backbone modelled by rotameric states and internal energies. A total of 4000 quantum-mechanical calculations were performed to reweight base–base statistical potentials for minimizing possible effects of indirect interactions. The resulting BRiQ knowledge-based potential, equipped with a nucleobase-centric sampling algorithm, provides a robust improvement in refining near-native RNA models generated by a wide variety of modelling techniques.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Microscale Schottky superlubric generator with high direct-current density and ultralong life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22371-1, published online 15 April 2021. This article contains an error in equation (6) in the original manuscript where one symbol was wrong. The corrected version is:. \(\begin{array}{c}\begin{array}{c}\begin{array}{c}\vec{{{\boldsymbol{J}}}_{{\bf{n}}}}=-{qn}{\mu }_{{\rm{n}}}\nabla V+q{D}_{{\rm{n}}}\nabla n,\\ \vec{{{\boldsymbol{J}}}_{{\bf{p}}}}=-qp{\mu }_{{\rm{p}}}\nabla V-q{D}_{{\rm{p}}}\nabla p,\end{array}\\ \begin{array}{c}\nabla \cdot \vec{{{\boldsymbol{J}}}_{{\bf{n}}}}=q\frac{\partial n}{\partial t},\\ \nabla \cdot \vec{{{\boldsymbol{J}}}_{{\bf{p}}}}=-q\frac{\partial p}{\partial t},\end{array}\end{array} \qquad...
Sciencecantorsparadise.com

The Information Gain of Model Rejection

Both in science and everyday life, we construct mental models to explain the world around us. Usually, we examine different hypotheses and then we get fond of a particular idea. At this point, we might want to validate our favorite model or discard some of the other hypotheses we formulated.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Fine-Tune GPT-2 for Text Generation

Natural Language Generation (NLG) has made incredible strides in recent years. In early 2019, OpenAI released GPT-2, a huge pretrained model (1.5B parameters) capable of generating text of human-like quality. Generative Pretrained Transformer 2 (GPT-2) is, like the name says, based on the Transformer. It therefore uses the attention mechanism,...
ScienceNature.com

Generation of a chemical genetic model for JAK3

Janus Kinases (JAKs) have emerged as an important drug target for the treatment of a number of immune disorders due to the central role that they play in cytokine signalling. 4 isoforms of JAKs exist in mammalian cells and the ideal isoform profile of a JAK inhibitor has been the subject of much debate. JAK3 has been proposed as an ideal target due to its expression being largely restricted to the immune system and its requirement for signalling by cytokine receptors using the common γ-chain. Unlike other JAKs, JAK3 possesses a cysteine in its ATP binding pocket and this has allowed the design of isoform selective covalent JAK3 inhibitors targeting this residue. We report here that mutating this cysteine to serine does not prevent JAK3 catalytic activity but does greatly increase the IC50 for covalent JAK3 inhibitors. Mice with a Cys905Ser knockin mutation in the endogenous JAK3 gene are viable and show no apparent welfare issues. Cells from these mice show normal STAT phosphorylation in response to JAK3 dependent cytokines but are resistant to the effects of covalent JAK3 inhibitors. These mice therefore provide a chemical-genetic model to study JAK3 function.
PhysicsNature.com

Constrained crystals deep convolutional generative adversarial network for the inverse design of crystal structures

Autonomous materials discovery with desired properties is one of the ultimate goals for materials science, and the current studies have been focusing mostly on high-throughput screening based on density functional theory calculations and forward modeling of physical properties using machine learning. Applying the deep learning techniques, we have developed a generative model, which can predict distinct stable crystal structures by optimizing the formation energy in the latent space. It is demonstrated that the optimization of physical properties can be integrated into the generative model as on-top screening or backward propagator, both with their own advantages. Applying the generative models on the binary Bi-Se system reveals that distinct crystal structures can be obtained covering the whole composition range, and the phases on the convex hull can be reproduced after the generated structures are fully relaxed to the equilibrium. The method can be extended to multicomponent systems for multi-objective optimization, which paves the way to achieve the inverse design of materials with optimal properties.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Complex Shapes of Photons for Fast Photonic Quantum Computations and Safe Data Transfer

Researchers at Tampere University Photonics Laboratory have demonstrated how two interfering photons can bunch into various shapes. These complex shapes are beneficial for quantum technologies, such as performing fast photonic quantum computations and safe data transfer. The method opens new possibilities also for creating enhanced measurement and sensing techniques. As...
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the activation mechanism of autoinhibited RalF by integrated simulation and experimental approaches

RalF is an Arf GEF from Legionella pneumophilia, the bacterium that causes severe pneumonia. In its crystal structure, RalF is in the autoinhibited form. A large-scale domain motion is expected to lift the autoinhibition, the mechanism of which is still unknown. Since RalF is activated in the presence of the membrane, its active structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex could not have been determined experimentally. On the simulation side, it has been proven that classical Molecular Dynamics (MD) alone is not efficient enough to map motions of such amplitude and determine the active conformation of RalF. In this article, using Molecular Dynamics with excited Normal Modes (MDeNM) combined with previous experimental findings we were able to determine the active RalF structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex in the presence of the membrane, bridging the gap between experiments and simulation.
ScienceNature.com

Learning on knowledge graph dynamics provides an early warning of impactful research

The scientific ecosystem relies on citation-based metrics that provide only imperfect, inconsistent and easily manipulated measures of research quality. Here we describe DELPHI (Dynamic Early-warning by Learning to Predict High Impact), a framework that provides an early-warning signal for ‘impactful’ research by autonomously learning high-dimensional relationships among features calculated across time from the scientific literature. We prototype this framework and deduce its performance and scaling properties on time-structured publication graphs from 1980 to 2019 drawn from 42 biotechnology-related journals, including over 7.8 million individual nodes, 201 million relationships and 3.8 billion calculated metrics. We demonstrate the framework’s performance by correctly identifying 19/20 seminal biotechnologies from 1980 to 2014 via a blinded retrospective study and provide 50 research papers from 2018 that DELPHI predicts will be in the top 5% of time-rescaled node centrality in the future. We propose DELPHI as a tool to aid in the construction of diversified, impact-optimized funding portfolios.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
ComputersNature.com

Anomalous resistive switching in memristors based on two-dimensional palladium diselenide using heterophase grain boundaries

The implementation of memristive synapses in neuromorphic computing is hindered by the limited reproducibility and high energy consumption of the switching behaviour of the devices. Typical filament-type memristors suffer, in particular, from temporal and spatial variation in the set voltage and resistance states due to stochastic filament formation. Here, we report memristors based on two-dimensional pentagonal palladium diselenide (PdSe2) that can exhibit anomalous resistive switching behaviour with two interchangeable reset modes: total reset and quasi-reset. Heterophase grain boundaries are formed in the PdSe2 via local phase transitions induced by electron-beam irradiation, which leads to residual filaments along the grain boundaries that can guide the formation of conductive filaments. When operated in the quasi-reset mode, the memristors show a sixfold improvement in switching variation compared with devices operating in the total-reset mode, as well as a low set voltage (0.6 V), long retention times and programmable multilevel resistance states. We also show that the devices can emulate synaptic plasticity and that multipattern memorization can be implemented using a crossbar array architecture.
Connecticut StateNature.com

Accuracy of digital model generated from CT data with metal artifact reduction algorithm

This study investigated whether metal artifact reduction (MAR) applied computed tomography (CT) scans could be used to generate precise digital models and explored possible correlations between the amount of metal artifact and model accuracy. Thirty maxillofacial CT scans were randomly selected and a MAR algorithm was applied. By subtracting the original and MAR-applied CT images, the amount of metal artifact was quantified. Digital models were generated from the original and the MAR-applied CT data. Paired digital models were superimposed and shape deviation in planar surface was measured at 10 points in 4 planes. Statistical analyses were performed to compare deviations and to assess correlations between the amount of artifact and deviation. The MAR algorithm reduced metal artifact in all cases. The overall mean deviation of the MAR-applied models was 0.0868 mm, with no significant difference according to the reference plane. The amount of artifact did not significantly influence the accuracy of the digital models. MAR-applied CT is a convenient source for digital modeling with clinically acceptable accuracy. The MAR algorithm can be used regardless of the amount of metal artifact, which are generated by dental prostheses, for the quick and convenient manipulation of dental digital models.
ScienceNature.com

Predictive control of aerial swarms in cluttered environments

Classical models of aerial swarms often describe global coordinated motion as the combination of local interactions that happen at the individual level. Mathematically, these interactions are represented with potential fields. Despite their explanatory success, these models fail to guarantee rapid and safe collective motion when applied to aerial robotic swarms flying in cluttered environments of the real world, such as forests and urban areas. Moreover, these models necessitate a tight coupling with the deployment scenarios to induce consistent swarm behaviours. Here, we propose a predictive model that incorporates the local principles of potential field models in an objective function and optimizes those principles under the knowledge of the agents’ dynamics and environment. We show that our approach improves the speed, order and safety of the swarm, it is independent of the environment layout and is scalable in the swarm speed and inter-agent distance. Our model is validated with a swarm of five quadrotors that can successfully navigate in a real-world indoor environment populated with obstacles.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI: Physics in Machine Learning?

Most ML models learn primarily from data. And as the popular saying goes: garbage in, garbage out — the data you put in will be replicated to the target output you want to retrieve later; you cant expect good prediction if your input dataset is biased, inconsistent, or even worse, inaccurate.
EngineeringPhys.org

Researchers in Sweden develop light emitter for quantum circuits

The promise of a quantum internet depends on the complexities of harnessing light to transmit quantum information over fiber optic networks. A potential step forward was reported today by researchers in Sweden who developed integrated chips that can generate light particles on demand and without the need for extreme refrigeration.
MathematicsSynthtopia

An Introduction To Physical Modeling Synthesis

In the latest Sounds Good video, synthesist Sarah Feldman offers an introduction to physical modeling synthesis – discussing how it differs from subtractive synthesis and why it’s great for creating the type of subtle variation that occurs naturally in acoustic sounds. Topics covered:. 0:00 Why Should I Care?. 3:07 How...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Portable Oxygen Generator Market Growth Statistics & Future Prospects | Invacare, Philips Respironics, Drive Medical

2021-2030 Report on Global Portable Oxygen Generator Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Portable Oxygen Generator Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, CAIRE, Inc. (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, GCE Group, Drive Medical, Precision Medical, AVIC Jianghang, Foshan Kaiya & Beijing North Star.
TechnologySonic State

Generate Regenerates

Newfangled Audio's polyphonic synthesizer gets its first major update 14/05/21. Eventide tells us that Newfangled Audio's flagship polyphonic synthesizer plug-in, Generate, is getting its first major update. They say that this new update includes 3 new generator modes, new expanded modulation, new presets, new micro tuning/user scales, and a resizable GUI.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

From DevOps to MLOPS: Integrate Machine Learning Models using Jenkins and Docker

How many created AI models have been put into production in enterprises ? With investment in data science teams and technologies, the number of AI projects increased significantly and with it a number of missed opportunities to put then into production and assess the real business value. One of the solutions is MLOPS that delivers the capabilities to bring data science and IT ops together to deploy, monitor and manager ML/DL models in production.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Sample Evaporation: A Comparison of Several Thermal Cycler Models

Reaction evaporation is a common occurrence, and it can often be a significant factor in determining the success or failure of PCR. Evaporation can lead to a change in pH, an increase in salt concentration, and a decrease in thermal mass. Such a change in reaction chemical composition has the potential to alter the uniformity and robustness of amplification, which in many cases is critical for the correct analysis and interpretation of experimental data.