Sam Lynch is an intern for Latin America and European Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and impending national elections in November, Chile is gearing up for another historic event: the rewriting of its constitution. Despite its reputation as one of Latin America’s wealthiest and most stable countries—evident in praise for its successful vaccination campaign—Chile is also one of the world’s most unequal, fueling social unrest that sparked a new movement for constitutional change in 2019. Although the prospects for radical changes to Chile’s economy seem slim due to political polarization, debates surrounding the new constitution nevertheless suggest a growing willingness among the country’s public officials to address exclusionary political elitism. Chile’s constitutional convention could thus establish a new charter that is not only more representative, but also more inclusive.